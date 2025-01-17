Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32
18.86
25.87
15.84
Op profit growth
28.52
26.97
30.14
11.6
EBIT growth
23.08
25.96
24.28
12.26
Net profit growth
18.24
29.06
32.31
10.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.86
27.59
25.82
24.97
EBIT margin
24.2
25.95
24.49
24.8
Net profit margin
16.51
18.44
16.98
16.15
RoCE
28.85
33.02
35.18
37.62
RoNW
6.27
6.4
6.2
6.17
RoA
4.92
5.86
6.1
6.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.03
35.57
27.31
20.61
Dividend per share
12
20
12
4.5
Cash EPS
28.4
25.72
18.37
16.52
Book value per share
180.18
149.4
123.92
94.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
62.03
76.11
51.31
42.44
P/CEPS
91.79
105.23
76.27
52.93
P/B
14.47
18.12
11.3
9.25
EV/EBIDTA
35.29
44.68
27.87
23.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
33.55
33.98
53.03
8.77
Tax payout
-26.25
-24.82
-26.7
-34.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.29
13.62
12.69
14.32
Inventory days
8.31
11.48
11.56
7.81
Creditor days
-38.88
-45.56
-38.88
-31.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16.73
-25.64
-21.27
-311.71
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.62
-0.55
-0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-0.15
-1.77
-1.65
-1.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.06
-25.12
-22.45
-21.38
Employee costs
-17.48
-17.3
-18.23
-17.1
Other costs
-31.59
-29.97
-33.48
-36.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.