Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Key Ratios

2,810.05
(-0.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32

18.86

25.87

15.84

Op profit growth

28.52

26.97

30.14

11.6

EBIT growth

23.08

25.96

24.28

12.26

Net profit growth

18.24

29.06

32.31

10.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.86

27.59

25.82

24.97

EBIT margin

24.2

25.95

24.49

24.8

Net profit margin

16.51

18.44

16.98

16.15

RoCE

28.85

33.02

35.18

37.62

RoNW

6.27

6.4

6.2

6.17

RoA

4.92

5.86

6.1

6.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

42.03

35.57

27.31

20.61

Dividend per share

12

20

12

4.5

Cash EPS

28.4

25.72

18.37

16.52

Book value per share

180.18

149.4

123.92

94.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

62.03

76.11

51.31

42.44

P/CEPS

91.79

105.23

76.27

52.93

P/B

14.47

18.12

11.3

9.25

EV/EBIDTA

35.29

44.68

27.87

23.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

33.55

33.98

53.03

8.77

Tax payout

-26.25

-24.82

-26.7

-34.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.29

13.62

12.69

14.32

Inventory days

8.31

11.48

11.56

7.81

Creditor days

-38.88

-45.56

-38.88

-31.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-16.73

-25.64

-21.27

-311.71

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.62

-0.55

-0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-0.15

-1.77

-1.65

-1.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.06

-25.12

-22.45

-21.38

Employee costs

-17.48

-17.3

-18.23

-17.1

Other costs

-31.59

-29.97

-33.48

-36.53

