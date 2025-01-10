Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.48
83.37
83.35
83.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,816.18
1,606.5
1,388.77
1,133.74
Net Worth
1,899.66
1,689.87
1,472.12
1,217.09
Minority Interest
Debt
136.15
280.63
384.77
37.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.18
2.03
0.93
0.95
Total Liabilities
2,036.99
1,972.53
1,857.82
1,255.67
Fixed Assets
348.32
366.41
385.4
309.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,142.83
1,213.41
1,061.81
170.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.81
34.58
31.16
27.86
Networking Capital
-177.09
-176.09
-163.44
-140.5
Inventories
27.52
23.34
39.84
38.94
Inventory Days
7.76
9.53
Sundry Debtors
77.79
63.32
67.02
63.54
Debtor Days
13.06
15.55
Other Current Assets
97.24
86.91
83.59
75.38
Sundry Creditors
-169.67
-145.59
-144.39
-139.81
Creditor Days
28.14
34.23
Other Current Liabilities
-209.97
-204.07
-209.5
-178.55
Cash
683.12
534.22
542.91
888.63
Total Assets
2,036.99
1,972.53
1,857.84
1,255.67
