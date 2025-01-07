iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,122
(4.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,872.7

1,490.55

1,273.59

1,024.04

yoy growth (%)

25.63

17.03

24.36

16.12

Raw materials

-446.31

-373.9

-286.86

-219.31

As % of sales

23.83

25.08

22.52

21.41

Employee costs

-320.22

-257.43

-232.06

-175.08

As % of sales

17.09

17.27

18.22

17.09

Other costs

-595.94

-451.83

-426.85

-373.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.82

30.31

33.51

36.51

Operating profit

510.21

407.38

327.81

255.67

OPM

27.24

27.33

25.73

24.96

Depreciation

-75.31

-69.77

-68

-31.04

Interest expense

-28.52

-14.82

-14.66

-0.81

Other income

53.01

51.26

57.6

31.51

Profit before tax

459.39

374.04

302.75

255.31

Taxes

-115.34

-93.93

-79.57

-87.33

Tax rate

-25.1

-25.11

-26.28

-34.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

344.05

280.1

223.18

167.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

344.05

280.1

223.18

167.98

yoy growth (%)

22.82

25.5

32.85

10.16

NPM

18.37

18.79

17.52

16.4

