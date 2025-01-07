Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,872.7
1,490.55
1,273.59
1,024.04
yoy growth (%)
25.63
17.03
24.36
16.12
Raw materials
-446.31
-373.9
-286.86
-219.31
As % of sales
23.83
25.08
22.52
21.41
Employee costs
-320.22
-257.43
-232.06
-175.08
As % of sales
17.09
17.27
18.22
17.09
Other costs
-595.94
-451.83
-426.85
-373.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.82
30.31
33.51
36.51
Operating profit
510.21
407.38
327.81
255.67
OPM
27.24
27.33
25.73
24.96
Depreciation
-75.31
-69.77
-68
-31.04
Interest expense
-28.52
-14.82
-14.66
-0.81
Other income
53.01
51.26
57.6
31.51
Profit before tax
459.39
374.04
302.75
255.31
Taxes
-115.34
-93.93
-79.57
-87.33
Tax rate
-25.1
-25.11
-26.28
-34.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
344.05
280.1
223.18
167.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
344.05
280.1
223.18
167.98
yoy growth (%)
22.82
25.5
32.85
10.16
NPM
18.37
18.79
17.52
16.4
