Dr Lal PathLabs is among the most trusted diagnostic healthcare service provider in India, offering services through over 5000 diagnostic tests and related healthcare services through a nationwide network of medical laboratory centres. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.Presently, the Company is engaged the business of running laboratories for carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of bio-chemistry, hematology, histopathology, microbiology, electrophoresis, immunochemistry, immunology, virology, cytology, and other pathological and radiological investigations. The Company has built a national, hub and spoke network that includes its National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata and 371 other clinical laboratories, 5,102 patient service centers and 10,938 pickup points as of 31 March 2023. Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers. Apart from these, the catalogue of services includes 481 test panels, 2763 pathology tests and 1947 radiology and cardiology tests.Late Dr. Major S.K. Lal, commenced the business of providing pathology services and maintaining a blood bank in the year 1949 through sole proprietorship M/s. Central Clinical Laboratory and M/s. Blood Bank Transfusion Centre. The business of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services now continues to be provided by the Company Dr Lal Pathlabs Pvt. Ltd.Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited was incorporated as a a Private Limited Company with the name Dr. Lal PathLabs Private Limited, on February 14, 1995 at Delhi. The business of the Partnership Firm, Central Clinical Laboratory is now undertaken by the Company, while Central Clinical Laboratory does not undertake any business operations. The Company converted into a Public Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders of the Company at an EGM held on August 7, 2015. Consequently, name of the Company was changed to Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the change of name was granted by the RoC on August 19, 2015.The Board of Directors of Dr. Lal PathLabs at its meeting held on 27 May 2016 approved acquisition of M/s Delta Ria and Pathology Private Limited. The Board also approved the acquisition of additional 10% stake each in Dr. Lal PathLabs subsidiaries M/s Paliwal Diagnostics Private Limited (PDPL) and Paliwal Medicare Private Limited. The Board of Directors of Dr. Lal PathLabs at its meeting held on 12 May 2017 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Delta Ria and Pathology Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the Company with effect from 1 April 2017. The Scheme was sanctioned by the New Delhi and Ahmedabad Bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on October 23, 2018 and December 11, 2018 respectively. Pursuant thereto, in accordance with the terms of the scheme, Delta Ria And Pathology Private Limited was amalgamated with Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited w.e.f. April 1, 2017 (being the appointed date) and consequently stands dissolved without winding up.The Board of Directors of Dr. Lal PathLabs at its meeting held on 7 August 2017 approved acquisition of 70% stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited (DLPLB) from existing shareholders. Prior to investment in the company by Dr. Lal PathLabs, DLPLB shall be acquiring the running diagnostic business of a sole-proprietorship firm in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On 12 December 2017, Dr. Lal PathLabs announced that the Board of Directors of the companys subsidiary Paliwal Diagnostics Private Limited, at its meeting held on 12 December 2017 approved acquisition of a proprietary concern viz. Satya Pathology and Diagnostic Centre (SPDC) based out of Kanpur. SPDC clocked turnover of Rs 1.46 crore in FY 2017.Dr. Lal PathLabs Kolkata Reference Lab started testing of samples in early January 2018. The World-class Lab will cater the demand from Northeast as well as Eastern regions of India. It will also cater to neighboring international arena. During the FY2019, Dr. Lal Ventures Private Limited and PathLabs Unifiers Private Limited were incorporated on December 10 and December 12, 2018, respectively, as wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. As on 31 March 2019,the company has 5 domestic and 3 overseas subsidiaries under its roof.The Board of Directors of your Company in their meeting held on February 3, 2020, approved a Scheme of Amalgamation (the Scheme) between the Company and APL Institute of Clinical Laboratory & Research Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company is in the process of filing a petition Application before the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi for approval of the Scheme of Amalgamation.During the FY2020, Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz M/s. PathLabs Unifiers Private Limited acquired 70% equity stake in M/s Centrapath Labs Private Limited and M/s. APRL PathLabs Private Limited consequent upon which both these Companies became subsidiaries of the Company. Also Dr. Lal PathLabs Kenya Private Limited was incorporated on August 6, 2019, as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Kenya. The Company has subscribed to equity share capital amounting to KES 10 million (Rs 7.10 million) consisting of 9,880 shares of KES 100.As on 31 March 2020,the company has 7 domestic and 4 overseas subsidiaries under its roof.During the year 2019-20, the Company has made a further investment of Rs 599.00 million and Rs 9.00 million in this subsidiary Company Pathlabs Unifiers Private Limited and Dr. Lal Ventures Private Limited respectively through subscription of additional shares. During the quarter ended 30 June 2020,the company has made a further investment of Rs 15 million in its whollyowned subsidiary Pathlabs Unifiers Private Ltd,through subscription of additional equity shares.Subsequent to the quarter ended 30 September 2020,pursuant to approval of the Board of Directors of Pathlabs Unifiers Private Ltd(PUPL),a whollyowned subsidiary,PUPL has signed binding term sheets on 06 November 2020,for the acquisition of the business of Bindish Diagnostic Laboratory LLP,Gujarat,on a going concern basis,for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 40 million and equity stake of 40% in ChanRe Diagnostic Services Private Ltd,Bengaluru,for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 175 million. Both of these companies are engaged in providing pathological diagnostic services.During the quarter ended 31 December 2020, the company has made a further investment of Rs 225 million in its whollyowned subsidiary,Pathlabs Unifiers Private Ltd,through subscription of additional equity shares. Also the company made a further investment of Rs 40 million in its whollyowned overseas subsidiary,Dr.Lal Pathlabs Kenya Private Ltd,through subscription of additional equity shares.During year 2020-21, the Company added 15 labs, 600 collection center and 2200 pick-up points. It had overall 231 clinical labs, 3,705 patient service centres and 9,247 pickup-up points as on March 31, 2021.The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting on February 3, 2020, approved a Scheme of Amalgamation between Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited (the Transferee Company) and APL Institute of Clinical Laboratory & Research Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Transferor Company), which was sanctioned on May 13, 2022 and the appointed date for the Scheme is April 1, 2020.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 100% stake in M/s Suburban Diagnostics (India) Private Limited and consequently, Suburban became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, effective November 12, 2021. It introduced 46 labs, 1,026 patient service centers and 1,352 pick-up points.The Company opened its Reference Lab at Vidyavihar, in Mumbai in Jan 23. Dr. Lal PathLabs expanded its National Reference Lab in Rohini, Delhi, by acquiring a second electron microscope, an upgraded lab information system and advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and data mining.During FY 2023, the Company operated a network of 277 clinical labs, including the prestigious National Reference Lab in Delhi and the Regional Reference Lab in Kolkata, Bangalore and Mumbai. Additionally, with 5,102 Patient Service Centres (PSCs) and 10,938 Pick-up Points (PUPs), the Company has established a nationwide presence. APL Institute of Clinical Laboratory & Research Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company (APL/ Transferor Company), was amalgamated with Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited (the Company/ Transferee Company) effective on March 27, 2023. The Company launched 134 tests in FY 23 to expand the Super Specialty Portfolio.