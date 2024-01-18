Dividend 23 Oct 2024 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024 6 60 Interim 2

Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024 interalia considered & approved the following(s): Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be November 5, 2024. The 2nd Interim Dividend will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.

Dividend 7 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024 6 60 Interim

Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be August 20, 2024.

Dividend 10 May 2024 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024 6 60 Final

Recommendation of final dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be June 10, 2024.

Dividend 1 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024 12 120 Interim 2