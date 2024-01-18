iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd Dividend

2,813.45
(1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Dr Lal Pathlabs CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 20245 Nov 20245 Nov 2024660Interim 2
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024 interalia considered & approved the following(s): Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be November 5, 2024. The 2nd Interim Dividend will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.
Dividend7 Aug 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 2024660Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be August 20, 2024.
Dividend10 May 202410 Jun 202410 Jun 2024660Final
Recommendation of final dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be June 10, 2024.
Dividend1 Feb 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 202412120Interim 2
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 12/- per equity share (@ 120% on a face value of INR 10/- per share) for the FY 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be February 13, 2024.

