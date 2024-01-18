|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|6
|60
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024 interalia considered & approved the following(s): Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be November 5, 2024. The 2nd Interim Dividend will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|6
|60
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be August 20, 2024.
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be June 10, 2024.
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|12
|120
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 12/- per equity share (@ 120% on a face value of INR 10/- per share) for the FY 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be February 13, 2024.
