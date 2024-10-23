Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30-09-2024 and to consider the proposal of declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated Aug 13, 2024

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider recommending Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be August 20, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be dispatched/ credited within 30 days of its declaration. Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Final Dividend if any Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Mar 2024 17 Mar 2024

Based on recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., March 17, 2024, inter-alia, approved the re-designation of Mr. Shankha Banerjee by appointing him as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from May 21, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024