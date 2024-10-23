|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30-09-2024 and to consider the proposal of declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated Aug 13, 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider recommending Interim Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 6/- per equity share (@ 60% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be August 20, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be dispatched/ credited within 30 days of its declaration. Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Final Dividend if any Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Mar 2024
|17 Mar 2024
|Based on recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., March 17, 2024, inter-alia, approved the re-designation of Mr. Shankha Banerjee by appointing him as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from May 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 and declaration of 2nd interim dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: i. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. ii. Payment of 2nd Interim Dividend of INR 12/- per equity share (@ 120% on a face value of INR 10/- per share) for the FY 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be February 13, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 01, 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 01, 2024 inter-alia approved payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 01, 2024 approved payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)
