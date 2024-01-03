Why does a company offer an IPO?

IPO is the latest buzzword in the finance domain. Many companies are going public as a way to increase funding and also as a lucrative way for people to double their investment. Almost every professional investor believes that IPOs can be an ideal first step for an investor to realize significant profits in just a week, given the company is fundamentally strong and preferred by investors. However, why do companies offer an IPO

What is an IPO, and what does going public mean?

An IPO or Initial Public Offering implies the process where any private company becomes publicly listed on stock exchanges. When a company announces its IPO, it means that instead of its shares being held by a minuscule number of private people, the shares will now be offered to the public for the first time. This, in turn, will allow the company’s shares to be freely traded in the exchanges. After the IPO opens, companies offering IPO become publicly listed companies.

However, before qualifying for an IPO, the company needs to register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and appoint underwriters to assist with the process of selling the shares. After SEBI gives the go-ahead, the IPO is open for Individual investors. Furthermore, after the closure of the IPO issue, the shares are listed on National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, along with the company becoming publicly listed.

Why does a company decide to go public?

Going public is one of the most important aspects of a company’s quest to expand and become more profitable over time. As every operation of a company needs capital, the best way to raise funds is through an IPO. Furthermore, a company can seek the IPO route for the following reasons:

To infuse fresh equity capital.

To facilitate the trading of its assets.

To raise capital for various organizational requirements.

To monetize the investment of its private stakeholders.

Types of Initial Public Offering

There are two types of IPOs:

Fixed Price Offering: Here, the company announces the full price of its IPO beforehand. It means investors taking part in the fixed price offering IPO have to pay the full amount while making applications. Book Building Offering: Here, the company offers its stock price at a 20% band and asks the investors to place their bids for deciding the final price of its stocks. The investors, in turn, are required to specify the amount that they are willing to pay along with the number of shares they want to purchase. The lowest bid is the Floor Price, while the highest bidding price is the Cap Price.

Advantages of going public

Some of the advantages of issuing an IPO include:

Funding operations: IPOs allow companies to raise quick capital by selling their shares. The general public buys the shares in 'Lots', and if shares are allotted, the money goes to the company. The company can use the raised amount to pay off debt fund operational activities, pay for new infrastructure, or cover the cost of expanding the company.

Liquidity for existing shareholders: IPO provides a way out for the existing shareholders/investors that have invested in the company to see it reach the current point. If they are sure that the company is doing good and will be preferred by the general public, they can offer their shares in the IPO and make profits after listing.

Establishes goodwill: A privately held company can engage in illicit activities without anyone's knowledge. However, a company brings better goodwill after it goes public as people can ensure SEBI will monitor the financial data and penalize the company if there are any discrepancies.

Improved Marketing: Companies offering IPO can ensure better market visibility as the general public that has not heard about the company laters hears and reads about the issue and the company. If the company has high potential and does good, people tend to buy its products and services after the IPO.

How to invest in an IPO?

Investing in an IPO requires you to open a demat account It converts your physical shares into electronic format. With a Demat account, you can hold a wide variety of investments such as bonds, equity shares, government securities, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.

How does Investing in IPO benefit investors?

Ideal entry point: IPOs can provide investors with significant returns on their investments in a bull market. Investors who are looking to invest for the short term or want to increase their capital for further investment should invest in IPOs for quick and profitable returns.

IPOs can provide investors with significant returns on their investments in a bull market. Investors who are looking to invest for the short term or want to increase their capital for further investment should invest in IPOs for quick and profitable returns. Early advantage: Good companies open at a premium and go on to a price that is always higher than their IPO price. IPO investing would mean that they get an early investor advantage as others can’t buy the stocks at the IPO price.

Conclusion

