Why does a company offer an IPO?

Table of Content
IPO is the latest buzzword in the finance domain. Many companies are going public as a way to increase funding and also as a lucrative way for people to double their investment. Almost every professional investor believes that IPOs can be an ideal first step for an investor to realize significant profits in just a week, given the company is fundamentally strong and preferred by investors. However, why do companies offer an IPO
An IPO or Initial Public Offering implies the process where any private company becomes publicly listed on stock exchanges. When a company announces its IPO, it means that instead of its shares being held by a minuscule number of private people, the shares will now be offered to the public for the first time. This, in turn, will allow the company’s shares to be freely traded in the exchanges. After the IPO opens, companies offering IPO become publicly listed companies.
However, before qualifying for an IPO, the company needs to register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and appoint underwriters to assist with the process of selling the shares. After SEBI gives the go-ahead, the IPO is open for Individual investors. Furthermore, after the closure of the IPO issue, the shares are listed on National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, along with the company becoming publicly listed.
Going public is one of the most important aspects of a company’s quest to expand and become more profitable over time. As every operation of a company needs capital, the best way to raise funds is through an IPO. Furthermore, a company can seek the IPO route for the following reasons:
There are two types of IPOs:
Some of the advantages of issuing an IPO include:
Investing in an IPO requires you to open a demat account It converts your physical shares into electronic format. With a Demat account, you can hold a wide variety of investments such as bonds, equity shares, government securities, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.
You can follow the process below to open a free demat account with zero annual maintenance charges with IIFL through these simple steps:
The first step for applying for an IPO begins with visiting the IIFL website or the IIFL Markets app and logging in to your account. Once you are logged in, navigate to the ‘IPO Section’ and choose the company’s IPO to want to apply and follow the below steps:
Now that you know the answer to why companies offer an IPO, you can dive into the investing world and open a Demat cum trading account with IIFL. IPOs are a great way to let you multiply your investments. However, you should seek the help and assistance of IIFL’s financial experts before you start applying to IPOs.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, if they don’t want to list through an IPO, they can try “direct listing”. However, a company can only directly list to a specific exchange if its shares are already listed on a different exchange.
It works on the same principle of buying and selling: a privately held company sells its shares and you buy them for a predetermined price. Once you get the shares, you become a part-owner of the company in proportion with the shares you hold.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.