What are the key terms related to IPO?

The last few years have been tempting for retail investors as over 100 companies issued their IPOs, thereby resulting in significant profits. An IPO is a lucrative way to earn high returns with less risk in the short term. However, there are numerous IPO terms associated with the process. Understanding the IPO terminology is vital in ensuring that the issue opens at a premium and not at a discount.
This is when a private company decides to offer its shares to investors via an Initial public offering (IPO). It is the first sale of shares by a company to the public, institutional investors, and HNIs. An IPO market is primarily where firms look to access long-term capital. For listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a company has to have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore. Furthermore, the post-issue market capitalization should not be below Rs 25 crore.
The following terms are included in the IPO terminology:
Here are the steps included in the ipo process for a company looking to list on the NSE or BSE:
Step 1: A merchant banker or Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) underwrites the company’s shares, buying all or some of the IPO shares and selling them to the public. The bank helps the company with the IPO process, assisting with the due diligence, DRHP, and IPO roadshow. The underwriters bear the risk of the transaction.
Step 2: Companies have to file for an IPO with SEBI, the market regulator. The application needs to include the documents listed for the IPO Vetting Process. It includes DRHP, details of the promoters, and the company’s annual reports. The initial listing fee is Rs 50,000, which depends on the paid-up share capital.
Step 3: The company then markets the IPO. Usually, prices are set below the actual price to create excitement among investors. Marketing is typically done through advertisements to inform people about the company’s offering. This process is also called the IPO roadshow. Subsequently, the price band is decided, and the merchant banker or underwriter of the share offer decides the IPO price.
Step 4: For three days, the company’s shares are open to the public for subscription. On a listing day, the company begins trading on the stock exchange at a listed price based on market demand for the issue.
Knowing these IPO terms goes a long way in making informed investment decisions and applying to IPOs that open at a premium. To apply for an IPO, you need to open a free Demat account with IIFL that comes with zero annual maintenance fee and inventive investor-oriented tools such as Trader Terminal and TT Iris. You can visit IIFL’s website or download the IIFL Share Market app to open a free Demat account in simple steps.
IPO is the process of selling the shares of a privately held company to the public for the first time. So the IPO is the process, and the result is investors getting the company shares.
IPOs are considered an ideal investment as they can provide hefty returns in a short time. However, it is wise to learn the IPO terminology and analyse the company before applying for an IPO.
