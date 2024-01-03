Importance of investing in pre-IPO companies

If you follow stock market updates daily, you may have heard about companies going public almost every week through Initial Public Offer. Investors, too, apply and hope for the allotment of good IPOs as they can provide quick and considerable profits in just a week. As the investment amount is also low in IPOs, it is a great way for retail investors to realise listing gains or hold the stock for the long term to earn higher profits.

However, along with this news, there are also instances of investors who invested in the company before the IPO making an immense amount of money. They are the ones who sometimes become millionaires after a successful IPO of a company.

Since retail investors always think to apply in a company’s IPO after careful analysis and believing that it has huge profit potential, why not invest in the company pre-IPO to multiply the gains by a huge margin?

That’s where pre-IPO investing comes in. However, to understand how you can invest in companies before an IPO, it is vital to understand a little about an Initial Public Offer.

What is an IPO?

An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, is when a company sells its shares to the general public for the first time. The shares, previously held by the company executives, are offered to the common people in exchange for money or capital, which the business may use for expansion purposes or to pay off debt. Once the IPO process is complete, the company is declared publicly listed, and its shares can be traded in the open market.

Once a company becomes publicly traded, a part of its ownership is sold to investors. Typically, a company initiates IPO for the following purposes:

To infuse fresh equity capital.

To facilitate the trading of its assets.

To raise capital for various requirements.

To monetise the investment of its private stakeholders.

When can a company file for an IPO?

A company can file an IPO if:

It has had an operating profit of a minimum of 15 crores for at least 3 out of the last 5 years.

It has had net tangible assets of at least 3 crores every year for the last 3 years.

If the above is not fulfilled, it can still file for an IPO. In this case, the company has to be a book building issue with 75% of the shares reserved for Qualified Institutional investors

What is pre-IPO investing?

Pre-IPO investing is defined as the process of buying the shares of a private or a public company before it goes public through an Initial Public Offer. Even before they go public, companies require huge amounts of funds to expand and create a customer base. If an investor invests in this funding, it is known as pre-IPO investing.

Previously, pre-IPO investing was deemed complex as it demanded high knowledge of the financial market and the current market structure. Hence, investing in pre-IPO companies was restricted to private equity companies, banks, venture capital firms etc. However, now it is open to all and, most importantly, retail investors.

How does pre-IPO investing work?

Companies do not launch an IPO before they have reached certain business goals. Before the IPO, they raise funds from investors who are looking to invest in pre-IPO companies to realise a higher return on their investment than buying the company’s stocks in the open market.

To understand how pre-IPO investing works, consider the following detailed example:

Suppose you invest in ABC company through pre-IPO investing and buy 100 shares offered at Rs 2,000 per share. By this transaction, ABC company will get Rs 2,00,000 in funding from you, which they can use for any business purpose. Now, when the company finally decides to go public, it may have increased in its valuation, with the value of one share rising to Rs 3,500

During the IPO, the company offers one share for Rs 3,500, where you can offer all of your 100 shares for selling to the public, or if you believe that the shares will open at a premium, you can hold the shares for the long term. Now, at the time of the IPO, the following two scenarios may arise:

Scenario 1: You sell your 100 shares at the time of IPO.

If you decide to offer your 100 shares to the public, you will receive Rs 3,500 per share as the public will buy the company shares at this set price. In the transaction, your total received amount will be Rs 3,50,000.

Total Profit: Rs 1,50,000 (Rs 3,50,000- Rs 2,00,000)

Scenario 2:

You hold your 100 shares for listing gains after the IPO. If you decide to hold your 100 shares as you believe the shares will open at a premium, you can sell them after the company completes its IPO. Suppose the shares open at a 30% premium and close at Rs 4,700. You can sell them at this rate at the time of the closing of the market.

Total Profit: Rs 2,70,000 (Rs 4,70,000- Rs 2,00,000)

This is how pre-IPO investing works in India, allowing investors to make better profits when compared to an IPO.

How do I buy pre-IPO stock?

Investing in companies before an IPO is an extended and complex process that needs expert guidance on eligibility, legality, shareholder obligations, future scope etc. For an investor looking to invest in companies before IPO, you need to consider the following:

Consult a financial advisor such as IIFL that specialises in pre-IPO investing and capital raising. The advisors can provide you with valuable insight into the working of pre-IPO investing and other know-how.

Be on the lookout for new companies that want to raise funds and are in the initial stage of setting up and expanding their business.

Consult the local banks or any other VC firm to let you know when a company wants to raise firms and if you can invest in the fundraising.

Save and make an investment fund, preferably with a huge capital amount. The larger the fund, the higher the chance of you getting to invest your amount in pre-IPO companies.

You can become an angel investor by increasing your network with the funding community and consulting the present angel investors on the pre-IPO investing process.

Every company, big or small, is expected to list on the stock exchanges sooner or later. With every funding round, the valuation of such companies increases, and the value per share rises too. Thus, if you invest in companies before IPO and they go on to grow and perform well, you can earn a hefty amount as profits at the time of their public listing. However, as the process is complex and needs extensive knowledge, it has its risks too. Numerous companies raise huge amounts of funds only to shut down after a few years. In such a case, there is no guarantee that you won’t lose your invested amount as privately held companies have no obligation to return your invested money if they close their business.

