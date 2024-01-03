Table of Content
An initial public offering IPO refers to ‘going public’ for a company. It is a process by which a private company raises capital by selling its shares to the general public. For the company itself, an IPO is an opportunity to become better regulated and more transparent. Moreover, it also helps the company expand and grow faster. The process of IPOs involves the company selecting an underwriter and selecting the stock exchanges on which the shares of the company can be distributed publicly.
An investor should invest in IPOs for the following reasons:
There are certain factors that you should consider before you start investing in IPO:
To invest in IPO shares, you must first open a Demat account as well as a trading account. Only Demat accounts are typically required to purchase shares in an IPO. However, if you wish to sell those IPO shares to a secondary market in the future, you will need to both open a Demat account and a trading account.
Yes, there are eligibility criteria for applying to an IPO, mainly aimed at ascertaining whether the investors meet the specific requirements. These criteria include:
When applying for an IPO, here are a few essential points to keep in mind for smooth and informed investing:
An IPO or an Initial Public Offering is lucrative investment opportunity for a variety of investors. However, like all investments, any potential IPOs should first be researched and thoroughly vetted by the investor. You too can start investing in various IPOs available in the stock market by opening a demat account and trading account using IIFL Markets App.
Buying an IPO is a good investment if the company has good growth potential, but there are risks like market volatility and overvaluation. Before investing, research, due diligence, and understanding the company’s fundamentals are crucial. Post-launch, IPOs usually experience price fluctuations.
Yes, buying an IPO before it goes public is possible, but this is generally allocated to institutional investors, major clients, or through a pre-IPO allocation. Retail investors gain access only after the stock becomes listed on the exchange after the public offering process has been completed.
Yes, you can make an IPO application twice, but only if you have applied through different demat accounts or with different individuals, such as family members. Applying multiple times with the same demat account might be considered a manipulation of allotment, and hence, there might be a disqualification.
Yes, UPI is compulsory for retail investors making an IPO application in India. This saves time, as funds are confirmed instantly against the application. UPI-based payment gateways are used for the application amount, which ensures smooth and hassle-free transactions during the application process.
To purchase an IPO offline, you can approach the stockbroker or the designated bank offering IPO services. Your broker will help you submit the IPO application and pay and process the allotment. Offline applications involve filling out forms and submitting a cheque or demand draft for payment.
