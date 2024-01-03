An initial public offering IPO refers to ‘going public’ for a company. It is a process by which a private company raises capital by selling its shares to the general public. For the company itself, an IPO is an opportunity to become better regulated and more transparent. Moreover, it also helps the company expand and grow faster. The process of IPOs involves the company selecting an underwriter and selecting the stock exchanges on which the shares of the company can be distributed publicly.

An investor should invest in IPOs for the following reasons:

There are certain factors that you should consider before you start investing in IPO:

How Do You Invest in IPO Shares?

To invest in IPO shares, you must first open a Demat account as well as a trading account. Only Demat accounts are typically required to purchase shares in an IPO. However, if you wish to sell those IPO shares to a secondary market in the future, you will need to both open a Demat account and a trading account.

Are There Any Eligibility Criteria for IPO Application?

Yes, there are eligibility criteria for applying to an IPO, mainly aimed at ascertaining whether the investors meet the specific requirements. These criteria include:

Demat Account: A valid Demat account is necessary for all IPO applications. It is used to hold shares allotted to you. If you do not have a Demat account, you cannot receive the shares electronically.

PAN Card: A valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) is required for every IPO application. It is a government-issued document used to track financial transactions and for tax purposes.

Minimum Investment Requirement: Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size specified by the IPO, which can be between 1 and 10 shares. The amount of investment depends on the issue price of the IPO.

Eligibility for Certain Categories: Some IPOs have specific provisions for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Retail Individual Investors. Retail investors normally get a priority allotment, but the amount they can invest in will be capped.

Key Points to Remember While Applying for an IPO

When applying for an IPO, here are a few essential points to keep in mind for smooth and informed investing: