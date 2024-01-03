What is FPO?

Table of Content
An FPO is an abbreviated form of follow-up public offer. A listed company uses an FPO by the issuance of new shares with the purpose of raising further capital. This is unlike an initial public offering where, for the first time, a firm sells its shares to the general public. An FPO gives businesses the chance to raise more funds by issuing more shares. Because the company is already publicly traded, the regulatory procedures of an FPO are not as stringent as those for an IPO. However, the number of FPOs a company can conduct is not capped, although excessive offerings can dilute ownership and have a negative effect on shareholder value.
FPO means Follow-On Public Offer (FPO), which is an issue of additional shares by a company after it has gone public through an IPO. The company determines a price band, or the company may even set a fixed price for the shares. Investors buy the shares within a time frame. The shares are then allocated according to the market demand. An FPO can either be a dilutive FPO, where new shares are issued, and the total number of shares increases, or a non-dilutive FPO, where existing shareholders sell their shares. The process allows the company to raise capital while giving the investor an opportunity to purchase more shares directly from the issuer.
Unlike IPOs that either have a Fixed-price offering or a Book Building Offering, FPOs are categorized into three types:
Numerous companies have used the route of an FPO to raise capital after their Initial Public Offering. Some examples of well-known companies that have issued FPOs in India are Tata Steel Ltd., Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, etc. However, there have been numerous examples where the FPO of companies failed, and the share price fell steeply.
The success of an FPO entirely depends on factors such as the profitability of the company, market and investor sentiments, the current market trend, the growth potential of the company etc. Furthermore, the Indian government has used the FPO method as an effective way to disinvest its stake in government-held listed companies. With a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, the Indian government is expected to use the FPO process to achieve the target.
Now that you know what is FPO let’s see its benefits. FPOs offer many benefits to companies and investors. They do enable companies to have sufficient funds for expansion or re-payment of debts without facing higher loans on more investments. Since a firm issuing such an FPO was earlier listed, this action could be done faster and comparatively with less stringent regulations, given its comparison with an IPO. Furthermore, FPOs enhance market liquidity since there will be more shares for sale.
Companies opting for FPO means they want to raise additional capital. The money acquired can be substantial in extending the operations, manufacturing new products, or clearing old debts. Unlike borrowing loans, firms issuing their company’s new shares do not need to repay that capital borrowed; thus, it is the least risky option. An FPO can help increase the liquidity of a company’s stock because a large number of shares will become available in the market. It also could be a strategic way of boosting investor confidence as more investments will be attracted into the business to aid its long-term growth objectives.
Investors consider FPO to be a better investment option. It is because your risk levels need to be very high to invest in an IPO, as you will not have much valuable insight into the company. Alternatively, an FPO is considered a relatively safer bet for both new investors and individual investors as the investors can evaluate and analyse the company by executing technical and fundamental analyses.
Anyone who has a Demat and a trading account can invest in an FPO. These generally include QIBs, Non-Institutional (Companies, NRI, HUF, Trusts etc.) Retail Investors (Resident, NRI, HUF).
FPOs are one of the best ways for a company to raise capital along with investors who can buy the shares of a company at a relatively good price.
The company can either use diluted FPO, non-diluted FPO or at-the-market FPO to issue an FPO. The price is set based on market factors, investor demand, and how much the company is looking to raise. The FPO price is generally lower than the market price of the current shares of the company.
A non-dilutive FPO means existing shareholders, such as company insiders or institutional investors, sell their shares to the public. Since no new shares are issued, the total share count remains unchanged, and there is no dilution of ownership.
