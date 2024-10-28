iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Baroda AGM

224.9
(0.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Bank of Baroda CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Jul 202410 May 2024
Audited Results March 2024 Approved holding of 28th Annual General Meeting of Bank on 05th July 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Detailed Notice of AGM will be issued in due course. Election of Shareholder Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Proceeding and Voting Results of 28th AGM Election of Shareholder Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Bank of Baroda: Related News

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

4 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

28 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

8 Jul 2024|01:06 PM

Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

