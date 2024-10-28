|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Jul 2024
|10 May 2024
|Audited Results March 2024 Approved holding of 28th Annual General Meeting of Bank on 05th July 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Detailed Notice of AGM will be issued in due course. Election of Shareholder Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Proceeding and Voting Results of 28th AGM Election of Shareholder Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
