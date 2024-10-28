iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bank of Baroda Dividend

227.29
(-0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Bank of Baroda CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 May 202428 Jun 2024-7.6380Final
Audited Results March 2024 Recommended a dividend at Rs. 7.60/-(Rupees Seven and Paise Sixty only) per equity share (Face Value Rs.2/- each fully paid up) for the FY2023-24 subject to declaration / approval at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting.

Bank of Baroda: Related News

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Bank of Baroda logs 11.6% y-o-y growth in global advances

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Bank of Baroda Raises ₹5,000 Crore with 7.30% Bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More
Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

Bank of Baroda’s domestic retail advances grow 20.90% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|01:06 PM

Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bank of Baroda

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.