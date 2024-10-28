Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - Raising of Funds

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Approval of Un Audited Standalone and consolidated results for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 Q2 Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results Q1 and press release (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Notice of Board Meeting - Capital Plan Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 and Dividend. Audited Results March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024