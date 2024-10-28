|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Raising of Funds
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Approval of Un Audited Standalone and consolidated results for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 Q2 Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results Q1 and press release (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Notice of Board Meeting - Capital Plan Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 and Dividend. Audited Results March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|BANK OF BARODAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Approval of Un- Audited (Reviewed) Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Q3 FY 2023-24 Results for Q3 - December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
The lender's global operations increased by 10.23% year-on-year to ₹25.06 Lakh Crore, according to the company filing.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
Bank of Baroda has witnessed a 30% gain since the beginning of the year, and 6% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank achieved a net profit of ₹4,886.5 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.