Muthoot Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
401.46
401.45
401.35
401.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23,888.83
20,660.48
17,943.23
14,837.7
Net Worth
24,290.29
21,061.93
18,344.58
15,238.9
Minority Interest
Debt
58,783.08
49,734.3
49,811.25
45,946.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.39
22.26
31.74
33.85
Total Liabilities
83,102.76
70,818.49
68,187.57
61,219.03
Fixed Assets
438.4
339.2
313.08
285.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,268.33
1,316.86
1,320.48
1,590.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
62.25
62.41
80.28
62.5
Networking Capital
-1,202.52
-1,362.99
-2,103.67
-1,742.5
Inventories
0.43
0.43
0.67
0.67
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.03
1.61
2.14
3.47
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
751.07
458.54
292.38
533.12
Sundry Creditors
-100.17
-79.49
-151.16
-201.71
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1,854.88
-1,744.08
-2,247.7
-2,078.05
Cash
5,045.86
6,461.2
9,242.91
7,189.82
Total Assets
6,612.32
6,816.68
8,853.08
7,385.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.