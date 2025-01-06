Muthoot Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2,682.67
5,581.64
-28,752.54
2,742.3
Other operating items
Operating
2,682.67
5,581.64
-28,752.54
2,742.3
Capital expenditure
142.42
111.97
-342.9
37.19
Free cash flow
2,825.09
5,693.61
-29,095.44
2,779.49
Equity raised
29,916.71
19,666.11
13,929.42
11,577.39
Investing
-117.86
1,042.91
186.31
110.86
Financing
22,843.08
25,534.13
11,661.95
8,862.62
Dividends paid
802.39
1,082.35
399.91
239.69
Net in cash
56,269.41
53,019.11
-2,917.84
23,570.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.