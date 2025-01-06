iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Muthoot Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,185.8
(-2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Finance Ltd

Muthoot Finance FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2,682.67

5,581.64

-28,752.54

2,742.3

Other operating items

Operating

2,682.67

5,581.64

-28,752.54

2,742.3

Capital expenditure

142.42

111.97

-342.9

37.19

Free cash flow

2,825.09

5,693.61

-29,095.44

2,779.49

Equity raised

29,916.71

19,666.11

13,929.42

11,577.39

Investing

-117.86

1,042.91

186.31

110.86

Financing

22,843.08

25,534.13

11,661.95

8,862.62

Dividends paid

802.39

1,082.35

399.91

239.69

Net in cash

56,269.41

53,019.11

-2,917.84

23,570.05

Muthoot Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.