To the Members of MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Muthoot Finance Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and Notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our Report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Expected Credit Loss under IND AS 109 "Financial Instruments" Assessed the accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with IND AS 109. Obtained an understanding of the Companys Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculation and the underlying assumptions. The Company recognises Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on loan assets under IND AS 109 "Financial Instruments" based on the Expected Credit Loss model developed by the Company. Tested the key controls over the assessment and identification of significant increase in credit risk and staging of assets. The estimation of expected credit loss on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. Key estimates involve determining Exposure at Default (EAD), Probability at Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) using historical information. Hence, we have considered the estimation of ECL as a Key Audit Matter. Sample testing of the accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). Refer Note 42 (Risk Management) to the standalone financial statements. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of PD and LGD and also performed analytical procedures to verify the reasonableness of the computation. Assessed the disclosure made in relation to IND AS 109 for ECL allowance. Further, we also assessed whether the disclosure of key judgements and assumptions are adequate.

2. Related Party Transactions Evaluated the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying and disclosing related party transactions. We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter due to the significance of related party transactions, regulatory compliance and risk of such transactions remaining undisclosed in the financial statements. Read the minutes of meetings of the shareholders, Board and Audit Committee regarding the Companys assessment of related party transactions for arms length pricing. Assessed the compliance with the Act, including authorisation and approvals as specified in sections 177 and 188 of the Act and Rules thereon and the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations with respect to related party transactions Tested on a sample basis related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other documents.

3. Compliance and disclosure requirements Compliance and disclosure requirements under the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. Assessed the systems and processes laid down by the Company to appropriately ensure compliance and disclosures as per the applicable Ind AS, RBI guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. Designed and performed audit procedures to assess the completeness and correctness of the details disclosed having regard to the assumptions made by the Management in relation to the applicability and extent of disclosure requirements. Relied on internal records of the Company and external confirmations wherever necessary.

4. Litigations In assessing the litigations, we have: The Company has various tax litigations pending under the Income Tax Act 1961, Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, service tax under Finance Act 1994 and Value Added Tax Acts of various states. Read the communications with the relevant tax authorities in respect to the pending tax litigations and also considered the submissions made by the Management to the respective appellate authorities. accuracy of The Company has disputed these in various forums and the outcome of these cases will depend on significant judgements, hence we have identified pending litigations as a We verified the the disputed amounts with the relevant communication from the tax authorities.

5. IT Systems and Controls The Company uses Information Technology (IT) application for financial accounts and reporting process. Any gap in the financial accounting and reporting process may result in a misstatement, hence we have identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a Key Audit Matter. Understood the IT systems and controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems. Tested the general IT controls for design and operating effectiveness. Understood the changes made in the IT environment during the year and ascertained its effect on the financial statements controls and accounts. We also assessed, through sample tests, the information generated from these systems which were relied upon for our audit.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Corporate Overview, Report of the Board of Directors, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Report on Corporate Governance in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports containing the other information as above are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports containing the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and the Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in respect of financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probablethattheeconomicdecisionsofareasonablyknowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have compiled with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As per the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in the paragrapRs 2(i)(vi) below. Since the key operations of the Company are automated with the key applications integrated to core banking system/MIS, the audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein.

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragrapRs 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragrapRs 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B to this report;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act; and

i. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014,asamended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended;

1. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 62 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 62 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared/paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

‘ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

i. a. A. In our opinion the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

B. In our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, the Management has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. In respect of certain immovable properties acquired under a scheme of amalgamation in a prior year, the title deeds continue to remain in the name of the erstwhile owners, the details of which are as stated below:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company 1 Flat No: 1F in "West Gate Terrace" Pandit Karuppan road, Thevara, Cochin measuring 1224 Sq.ft 7,74,095.00 George Jacob Promoter From 01/04/2004 The property was acquired by the Company under a Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation effective from April 01, 2004, vide order dated January 31, 2005, by the Hon. High Court of Kerala. The order states that the undertakings of the transferor company shall, with effect from the opening of the business as on the transfer date and without any further act or deed, be shall stand transferred to or vested in the transferee company. Hence no further mutation of the property is required to be done. 2 Office Space in " Vikas Marg", Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi, measuring 1,400 Sq. Ft 3,96,000.00 Late M. G. George, George Thomas, George Jacob and George Alexander Promoters From 01/04/2004 -do- 3 Flat No: 4236, 5&6 Sector B in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi 125.09 Sq.Mtr 3,90,343.00 Late M. G. George Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 4 Office Space in First Floor of "Nehru Place" Satkar Building 79-80 New Delhi measuring 591 Sq. ft. 9,64,534.00 Late M. G. George Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 5 Office Space in "Pattom Building", Trivandrum, situated in 5 cents of land in Sy. No: 1752/B/1 in Nadathuvinakkam, Trivandrum 3,14,832.00 Late M. G. George, George Thomas, George Jacob and George Alexander Promoters From 01/04/2004 -do- 6 Flat No: 221 Block C, in "Sidharth Extension", New Delhi, measuring 900 Sq. ft. 6,94,456.00 Late M. G. George Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 7 Office space No: 106/107 in "Navaketha Secunderabad", measuring 1446.5 Sq. ft. 16,24,616.00 Late M. G. George, George Thomas, George Jacob and George Alexander Promoters From 01/04/2004 -do- 8 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 1,092 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 9,43,088.00 George Alexander Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 9 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 897 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 7,73,081.00 Anna Alexander Relative of Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 10 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 1,469.50 Sq ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 13,09,640.00 George Jacob Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 11 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 781 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 6,91,956.00 Elizabeth Jacob Relative of Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 12 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 932 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 8,34,675.00 George Thomas Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 13 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 1094 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 9,32,925.00 George Thomas Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 14 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 1000 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 8,57,171.00 Susan Thomas Relative of Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 15 Office space in Kurian Towers, Banerjee Road Kochi - 682018, measuring 1,637 Sq. ft. (Sy. No. 318/7) 18,73,724.00 Late. M G George Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 16 Flat No: 2B3 at B-Canty Homes in 1,525 cents of land in Shasthamangalam, Trivandrum 20,38,255.00 George Jacob Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 17 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 1345 sq.ft 16,76,642.00 Late M. G. George Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 18 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 1500 sq.ft 12,23,635.00 George Alexander Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 19 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 1733 sq.ft 14,13,706.00 George Alexander Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 20 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 213 sq.ft 1,73,756.00 George Alexander Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 21 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 315 sq.ft 2,56,963.00 George Alexander Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 22 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 2098 sq.ft 19,98,602.00 George Thomas Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 23 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 1375 sq.ft 13,09,856.00 George Thomas Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 24 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 1826 sq.ft 24,95,574.00 George Jacob Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do- 25 Office space at "Alpha Plaza, Kadavanthara, Ernakulam measuring 2,109 sq.ft 21,60,701.00 George Jacob Promoter From 01/04/2004 -do-

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of account of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its business does not require maintenance of inventories. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed with banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account.

iii. a. The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year the investments made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Being a Non-Banking (Non- Deposit Taking Systematically Important) Finance Company, there are instances where the repayment of principal and interest are not as per the stipulated terms. d. In respect of loans and advances granted by the Company, Refer notes 8(1) and 42(I) to the Standalone Financial Statements for the total amount overdue for more than ninety days under the title ‘Stage 3 loans. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest.

e. The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence the requirement to report loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause 76 of section 2 of the Act or to any other parties on clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees given, where applicable. The Company has not provided any security for which the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year which attract the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Being a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under regarding acceptance of deposits are not applicable. Accordingly, paragrapRs 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the Company.

vii. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing any undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed amounts dues to be deposited in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess as at March 31, 2024, except the following:

According to the information and explanations given to us the following disputed amounts of income tax and service tax have not been deposited with the authorities as at March 31, 2024:

Nature of dues Statute Amount payable (Net of payments made) Rs. in millions Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service tax (excluding interest) Finance Act, 1994 3,004.08 2007-2008 to 2011-2012 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (Bangalore) -do- -do- 94.21 2014-2015 High Court of Kerala Income tax Income Tax Act, 1961 158.90 AY 2023-24 Application for rectification pending before assessing officer -do- -do- 39.83 AY 2022-23 Application for rectification pending before assessing officer

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no instances of any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been utilized for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. a. According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer except for the public offer of debt instruments.

According to the information and explanation provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the monies raised by way of public offer of debt instruments during the year were applied for the purposes for which those were raised.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment/ private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully/partly/optionally convertible) during the year except Employee Stock Options issued during the year.

xi. a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been instances of fraud on the Company amounting to Rs. 50.65 million as included in Note 50 to the standalone financial statements. No fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the Management.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year by the Statutory Auditors and up to the date of this Report.

c. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit is performed as per a planned program approved by the Management and those charged with governance of the Company. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the branch internal audits for the year under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 Using the Work of Internal Auditors issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence reporting requirement under Clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and is required to obtain Registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained.

b. The Company has a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for conducting Non-Banking Financial activities and no business has been conducted by the Company without a valid CoR.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act for the year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility and there are no unspent Corporate Social Responsibility amount for the current Financial Year which is required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 or special account in compliance with the provisions of sub Section 6 of Section 135 of the said Act.

‘ANNEXURE B REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPRS 2(G) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Report on the INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Muthoot Finance Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on ‘Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal standalone financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal standalone financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal standalone financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.