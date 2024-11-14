Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited held on September 03 2024. The Board of Directors, at the meeting, has inter alia resolved to call and convene the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 3.30 P.M IST. Notice of AGM along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be send across to the shareholders via electronic means in due course.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 20 May 2024

MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Declaration of Interim Dividend For Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Inter alia, to consider update on the existing GMTN Programme

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024