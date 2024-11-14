iifl-logo-icon 1
Muthoot Finance Ltd Board Meeting

2,179.55
(2.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Muthoot Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited held on September 03 2024. The Board of Directors, at the meeting, has inter alia resolved to call and convene the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 3.30 P.M IST. Notice of AGM along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be send across to the shareholders via electronic means in due course.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202420 May 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Declaration of Interim Dividend For Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Inter alia, to consider update on the existing GMTN Programme
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results and raising of funds OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 14, 2024 Approval of fund raising by issue of Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

