|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited held on September 03 2024. The Board of Directors, at the meeting, has inter alia resolved to call and convene the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 3.30 P.M IST. Intimation of proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Notice of AGM along with Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be send across to the shareholders via electronic means in due course. Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
