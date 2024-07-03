Vedanta Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
72,410
69,905
71,888
70,916
74,488
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72,410
69,905
71,888
70,916
74,488
Other Operating Income
988
1,144
790
1,116
788
Other Income
4,102
1,166
4,189
1,187
1,664
Total Income
77,500
72,215
76,867
73,219
76,940
Total Expenditure
53,625
53,750
54,779
55,723
57,380
PBIDT
23,875
18,465
22,088
17,496
19,560
Interest
4,889
4,832
4,633
3,377
2,848
PBDT
18,986
13,633
17,455
14,119
16,712
Depreciation
5,427
5,531
5,192
5,467
5,088
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,164
2,878
9,548
3,794
3,556
Deferred Tax
697
78
322
-1,366
-214
Reported Profit After Tax
10,698
5,146
2,393
6,224
8,282
Minority Interest After NP
2,740
1,764
1,536
1,878
2,051
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7,958
3,382
857
4,345
6,229
Extra-ordinary Items
1,473.84
-200
586
-451
162.42
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6,484.16
3,582
271
4,796
6,066.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.98
9.09
2.31
11.68
16.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
3,500
0
1,850
0
1,950
Equity
391
372
372
372
372
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.97
26.41
30.72
24.67
26.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.77
7.36
3.32
8.77
11.11
The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.Read More
The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.Read More
The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.