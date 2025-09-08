iifl-logo

Vedanta bids ₹4,000 Crore upfront payment for Jaiprakash Associates

8 Sep 2025 , 01:11 PM

Vedanta Ltd, has offered ₹4,000 Crore payment for Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAIL) after receiving approval from NCLT. Additionally,  it shall pay the balance amount over the next 5-6 years, sources said.

Vedanta surpassed Adani Group with a net present value of bid at ₹12,505 Crore in an auction carried out by lenders to find buyers for JAL. The company’s area of work spans across real estate, cement, power, hotels and roads.

At around 12.52 PM, Vedanta was trading 1.81% lower at ₹437.45, against the previous close of ₹445.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹441.95, and ₹433.35, respectively.

JAL is going through CIRP under the IBC process. The Resolution Professional invited Resolution Plans on June 24. As a part of the same process, a challenge process was carried out between the five bidders (Vedanta, Dalmia, Adani, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech). Vedanta emerged as the H1 bidder at the NPV value of ₹12,505 Crore.

The company stated that the entire payout will be made in a phased manner. The first part of payment is expected to be around ₹4,000 Crore after receiving approval from NCLT. This will take about a year, and the timeframe for the balance payment would be about approximately 5-6 years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat

8 Sep 2025|02:16 PM
8 Sep 2025|01:11 PM
Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

8 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
FPIs Pull Out ₹12,257 Crore in first week of Sep Amid Dollar Strength, Tariff Worries

8 Sep 2025|12:11 PM
PNB Housing Finance to Raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

