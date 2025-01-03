iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedanta Ltd

Vedanta Ltd News Today

432.15
(-1.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM
Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM
Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM
Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM
Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vedanta Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.