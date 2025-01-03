iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Corporate Actions

430.6
(4.09%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 24 Dec, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vedanta: Related News

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

