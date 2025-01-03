Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) is proposed to be scheduled on Monday December 16 2024 to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend if declared is being fixed as Tuesday December 24 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Thursday December 12 2024 till Wednesday December 18 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, December 16, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Thursday, December 12, 2024 till Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024) In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/231 dated December 11, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.5/- per equity share on face value of Re. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 3,324 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 08 2024 to inter-alia consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

Vedanta Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday October 08 2024 to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend if declared is being fixed as Wednesday October 16 2024. This is for your information and records. Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/167 dated September 25, 2024, we wish to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Board meeting is now rescheduled to be held on October 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08-10-2024) Further to our Letters VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/167 dated September 25, 2024 and VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/177 dated October 08, 2024, we wish to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances we withdraw the Notice of Board Meeting proposed to be held on October 9, 2024 and accordingly the Board meeting hereby stands cancelled. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated 09-10-2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) is proposed to be scheduled on Monday September 02 2024 to consider and approve the Third Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend if declared is being fixed as Tuesday September 10 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Thursday August 29 2024 till Wednesday September 04 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/146 dated August 28, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 7,821 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to inter-alia consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting - August 06, 2024 Please refer the enclosed file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) is proposed to be scheduled on Friday July 26 2024 to consider and approve the Second Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend if declared is being fixed as Saturday August 03 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. This is for your information and records. In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/108 dated July 23, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, July 26, 2024, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of ? 4/- per equity share on face value of ? 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. ? 1,564 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Saturday, August 03, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and (2) along with Regulation 50(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we would like to inform you that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday June 20 2024 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine financing / refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business. The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution passed at its meeting held on March 21 2024. We request you to kindly take the same on your records.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Please find enclosed intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations for appointment of Directors.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the enclosed matters. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting held on May 16, 2024. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Please refer the enclosed file.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday April 25 2024 to inter-alia consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Please refer the enclosed file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Vedanta Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and (2) along with Regulation 50(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we would like to inform you that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday April 04 2024 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine financing and refinancing that is undertaken in the ordinary course of business. The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution passed at its meeting held on March 21 2024. We request you to kindly take the same on your records.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024