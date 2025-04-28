iifl-logo
Hindustan Zinc plans foray into potash mining

28 Apr 2025 , 07:43 AM

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta-led company, said that it is planning to foray into potash mining and is looking forward to a block in Rajasthan. As per reports, this has a fair chance of having lithium reserves also.

The report also claimed that Hindustan Zinc is planning to foray beyond metals such as Zinc and Lead, as well as precious metal silver along with critical minerals.

In Rajasthan, the company was declared as a preferred bidder for Dugocha gold block. This results in an expansion of the company’s portfolio of precious metals.

According to reports, the business is also planning its participation in the auction of all mineral blocks that will take place in India. The reports further emphasized that its subsidiary Hindmetal Exploration Services Private Limited is fully on the job. The company is entirely engaged in strategic mineral exploration specifically in critical minerals.

Hindustan Zinc has recently announced the extension of tenure of CEO Arun Misra for another year.

The company also reported its results on April 25. The business said that its revenue was reported at ₹9,087 Crore against a street estimate of ₹8,853 Crore. The company witnessed a growth of 20% on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

