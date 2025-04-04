Vedanta achieves record aluminium and zinc production in Q4

Vedanta Limited reported soaring production figures through various business verticals for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company logged historic highs in aluminium and zinc production while also logging robust growth in iron ore, steel, oil and gas, and power sales.

The company’s annual aluminium production reached 2,421 kt, registering a 2% jump on a year-on-year basis, on the other hand, fourth-quarter output jumped ~1%. Alumina production witnessed a 9% annual increase, leveraged by expansion projects, though quarterly output was affected due to temporary disruptions in the supply chain that normalized by the end of year.

Zinc India posted its highest-ever mined metal production at 1,095 kt and refined metal production at 1,052 kt, up by 2%. The company’s mined production in the fourth-quarter registered a growth of 17% on a sequential basis, fueled by higher grades at Agucha and Zawar mines. Whereas, refined metal output registered a growth of 4%. Saleable silver production is up by 10% during the quarter.

Zinc International reported a 52% growth in total mined metal production on a year-on-year basis and a 9% growth on a sequential basis. Gamsberg’s production surged 89% against the previous year and 15% on a sequential basis.

