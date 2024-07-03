iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Quarterly Results

448.25
(1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

37,171

35,239

34,937

34,968

38,546

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37,171

35,239

34,937

34,968

38,546

Other Operating Income

463

525

572

573

399

Other Income

3,168

934

586

779

1,863

Total Income

40,802

36,698

36,095

36,320

40,808

Total Expenditure

27,806

25,819

26,942

27,010

27,466

PBIDT

12,996

10,879

9,153

9,310

13,342

Interest

2,667

2,222

2,415

2,417

2,523

PBDT

10,329

8,657

6,738

6,893

10,819

Depreciation

2,696

2,731

2,743

2,788

2,642

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

598

1,566

1,627

1,252

8,869

Deferred Tax

1,432

-735

93

-15

223

Reported Profit After Tax

5,603

5,095

2,275

2,868

-915

Minority Interest After NP

1,251

1,489

906

855

868

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4,352

3,606

1,369

2,013

-1,783

Extra-ordinary Items

1,371.2

0

-114.46

0

-136.85

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,980.8

3,606

1,483.46

2,013

-1,646.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.26

9.72

3.69

5.42

-4.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

2,000

1,500

0

1,100

0

Equity

391

372

372

372

372

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.96

30.87

26.19

26.62

34.61

PBDTM(%)

27.78

24.56

19.28

19.71

28.06

PATM(%)

15.07

14.45

6.51

8.2

-2.37

Vedanta: Related NEWS

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

Read More

