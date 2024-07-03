Vedanta Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
37,171
35,239
34,937
34,968
38,546
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37,171
35,239
34,937
34,968
38,546
Other Operating Income
463
525
572
573
399
Other Income
3,168
934
586
779
1,863
Total Income
40,802
36,698
36,095
36,320
40,808
Total Expenditure
27,806
25,819
26,942
27,010
27,466
PBIDT
12,996
10,879
9,153
9,310
13,342
Interest
2,667
2,222
2,415
2,417
2,523
PBDT
10,329
8,657
6,738
6,893
10,819
Depreciation
2,696
2,731
2,743
2,788
2,642
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
598
1,566
1,627
1,252
8,869
Deferred Tax
1,432
-735
93
-15
223
Reported Profit After Tax
5,603
5,095
2,275
2,868
-915
Minority Interest After NP
1,251
1,489
906
855
868
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,352
3,606
1,369
2,013
-1,783
Extra-ordinary Items
1,371.2
0
-114.46
0
-136.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,980.8
3,606
1,483.46
2,013
-1,646.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.26
9.72
3.69
5.42
-4.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
1,500
0
1,100
0
Equity
391
372
372
372
372
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.96
30.87
26.19
26.62
34.61
PBDTM(%)
27.78
24.56
19.28
19.71
28.06
PATM(%)
15.07
14.45
6.51
8.2
-2.37
