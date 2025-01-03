iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Vedanta FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

19,934

13,896

2,105

4,623

Depreciation

-2,945

-2,519

-3,264

-3,243

Tax paid

-2,371

-3,161

3,731

128

Working capital

5,157

3,632

-1,112

-2,719

Other operating items

Operating

19,775

11,848

1,460

-1,211

Capital expenditure

3,229

3,062

2,535

1,886

Free cash flow

23,004

14,910

3,995

675

Equity raised

1,53,139

1,38,955

1,55,459

1,58,381

Investing

-1,437

-2

-5,677

572

Financing

5,853

-2,100

20,117

41,851

Dividends paid

16,689

3,519

1,696

7,005

Net in cash

1,97,248

1,55,282

1,75,590

2,08,484

Vedanta : related Articles

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

Read More

