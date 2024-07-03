Vedanta Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,41,793
1,45,404
1,31,192
86,863
83,545
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,41,793
1,45,404
1,31,192
86,863
83,545
Other Operating Income
1,934
1,904
1,540
1,158
902
Other Income
5,355
2,851
2,600
3,421
2,760
Total Income
1,49,082
1,50,159
1,35,332
91,442
87,207
Total Expenditure
1,08,529
1,13,103
88,676
61,381
81,396
PBIDT
40,553
37,056
46,656
30,061
5,811
Interest
9,465
6,225
4,797
5,210
4,977
PBDT
31,088
30,831
41,859
24,851
834
Depreciation
10,723
10,555
8,895
7,638
9,093
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12,426
7,350
6,711
1,912
1,788
Deferred Tax
400
-1,580
2,544
268
-5,304
Reported Profit After Tax
7,539
14,506
23,709
15,033
-4,743
Minority Interest After NP
3,300
3,929
4,908
3,430
1,920
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,239
10,574
18,802
11,602
-6,664
Extra-ordinary Items
1,037.65
-138.34
-552.38
-592.13
-15,598
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,201.35
10,712.34
19,354.38
12,194.13
8,934
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.42
28.5
50.73
31.32
-18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,950
10,150
4,500
950
390
Equity
372
372
372
372
372
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.6
25.48
35.56
34.6
6.95
PBDTM(%)
21.92
21.2
31.9
28.6
0.99
PATM(%)
5.31
9.97
18.07
17.3
-5.67
