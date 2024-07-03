Vedanta Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,06,856
1,08,179
91,850
58,989
64,032
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,06,856
1,08,179
91,850
58,989
64,032
Other Operating Income
1,362
1,199
1,060
826
660
Other Income
4,970
3,283
1,989
2,657
2,133
Total Income
1,13,188
1,12,661
94,899
62,472
66,825
Total Expenditure
81,788
84,415
62,151
41,567
49,061
PBIDT
31,400
28,246
32,748
20,905
17,764
Interest
7,050
4,420
3,464
3,885
3,913
PBDT
24,350
23,826
29,284
17,020
13,851
Depreciation
7,980
7,808
6,516
5,583
6,841
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10,799
5,078
4,790
2,033
1,468
Deferred Tax
307
-434
1,530
2,000
-1,798
Reported Profit After Tax
5,264
11,374
16,448
7,404
7,340
Minority Interest After NP
2,394
2,678
3,446
2,234
1,482
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,870
8,693
13,003
5,170
5,857
Extra-ordinary Items
965.98
776.55
-156.76
28.6
-200.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,904.02
7,916.45
13,159.76
5,141.4
6,057.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.73
23.44
35.09
13.96
15.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,950
8,100
3,200
0
0
Equity
372
372
372
372
372
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.38
26.11
35.65
35.43
27.74
PBDTM(%)
22.78
22.02
31.88
28.85
21.63
PATM(%)
4.92
10.51
17.9
12.55
11.46
