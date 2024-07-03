iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Nine Monthly Results

447
(0.13%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,06,856

1,08,179

91,850

58,989

64,032

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,06,856

1,08,179

91,850

58,989

64,032

Other Operating Income

1,362

1,199

1,060

826

660

Other Income

4,970

3,283

1,989

2,657

2,133

Total Income

1,13,188

1,12,661

94,899

62,472

66,825

Total Expenditure

81,788

84,415

62,151

41,567

49,061

PBIDT

31,400

28,246

32,748

20,905

17,764

Interest

7,050

4,420

3,464

3,885

3,913

PBDT

24,350

23,826

29,284

17,020

13,851

Depreciation

7,980

7,808

6,516

5,583

6,841

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10,799

5,078

4,790

2,033

1,468

Deferred Tax

307

-434

1,530

2,000

-1,798

Reported Profit After Tax

5,264

11,374

16,448

7,404

7,340

Minority Interest After NP

2,394

2,678

3,446

2,234

1,482

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,870

8,693

13,003

5,170

5,857

Extra-ordinary Items

965.98

776.55

-156.76

28.6

-200.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,904.02

7,916.45

13,159.76

5,141.4

6,057.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.73

23.44

35.09

13.96

15.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

2,950

8,100

3,200

0

0

Equity

372

372

372

372

372

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.38

26.11

35.65

35.43

27.74

PBDTM(%)

22.78

22.02

31.88

28.85

21.63

PATM(%)

4.92

10.51

17.9

12.55

11.46

Vedanta: Related NEWS

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

Read More

