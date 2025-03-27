Vedanta Names Rajiv Kumar as CEO of Aluminium Business

Vedanta Ltd, a Mumbai-listed mining firm, on Thursday said that it has appointed Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Aluminium Business, with effect from March 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors approved the appointment during its meeting on March 26, 2025, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Along with the CEO role, Kumar has been designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at Vedanta Limited.

He is a Metallurgical Engineer (BIT Sindri) and a General Management Graduate from INSEAD, France. He will be responsible for overseeing Vedanta Aluminium’s overall strategy and operations during his three-year-long appointment.

Some of the significant responsibilities will be building a strategic road-map for the Aluminium business, implementing a value-enhancing demerger proposition and entering into strategic partnerships to expedite the business’ growth.

Kumar’s appointment comes as the company works on expanding its marketing strategies, adding strength to its ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives, and driving digital transformation.

In addition to this, he leads Vedanta Aluminium towards incorporating best-in-class technologies and out-of-the-box processes to augment operational efficiency whilst maintaining sustainability.

His experience is expected to make significant contributions in creating long-term value to shareholders and enhancing the competitive positioning of Vedanta Aluminium in India. Through this appointment, Vedanta Aluminium bolsters its leadership team as part of its strategy for business expansion, innovation, and sustainable growth.