Dividend 16 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024 8.5 850 Interim 4

In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/231 dated December 11, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.5/- per equity share on face value of Re. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 3,324 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Dividend 2 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024 20 2000 Interim 3

In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/146 dated August 28, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 7,821 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Dividend 26 Jul 2024 2 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024 4 400 Interim 2

In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/108 dated July 23, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, July 26, 2024, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of ? 4/- per equity share on face value of ? 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. ? 1,564 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Saturday, August 03, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Read less..

Dividend 16 May 2024 24 May 2024 25 May 2024 11 1100 Interim 1