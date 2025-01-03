iifl-logo-icon 1
Vedanta Ltd Dividend

454.4
(1.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Vedanta CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 Dec 202424 Dec 202424 Dec 20248.5850Interim 4
In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/231 dated December 11, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.5/- per equity share on face value of Re. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 3,324 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Dividend2 Sep 202410 Sep 202410 Sep 2024202000Interim 3
In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/146 dated August 28, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, September 02, 2024, has considered and approved the Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 7,821 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Dividend26 Jul 20242 Aug 20243 Aug 20244400Interim 2
In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/24-25/108 dated July 23, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, July 26, 2024, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of ? 4/- per equity share on face value of ? 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. ? 1,564 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Saturday, August 03, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Read less..
Dividend16 May 202424 May 202425 May 2024111100Interim 1
First Interim Dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to c. Rs. 4,089 Crores

Vedanta: Related News

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM

The corporation intends to raise its credit rating by taking aggressive measures to meet its impending maturities.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Declares Fourth Interim Dividend

17 Dec 2024|10:38 AM

In May, the company paid out a dividend of ₹11 and in July and September, it paid out a dividend of ₹4 and ₹20, respectively.

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

Vedanta Partners with Saudi Arabia for $2 Billion Copper Expansion

27 Nov 2024|10:21 PM

The projects will push the development of Saudi Arabian capacity for the copper supply chain by unlocking its previously untapped mineral resources.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

Vedanta postpones bond sale plans during market volatility

22 Nov 2024|12:45 PM

Vedanta, the mining company, conducted fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday to explore a possible debt issuance.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

