ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31 2024; and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ending on March 31 2024. The Board at the above Meeting also recommended final dividend of t 6/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 60% of face value of t 101 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:55 p.m. (lST) and concluded at 5:55 p.m- (lST). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)