ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Board Meeting

ICICI Lombard CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015
Board Meeting18 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 and declaration of Interim dividend if any Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, October 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statements for the quarter ending on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 - Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202421 Mar 2024
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31 2024; and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ending on March 31 2024. The Board at the above Meeting also recommended final dividend of t 6/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 60% of face value of t 101 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:55 p.m. (lST) and concluded at 5:55 p.m- (lST). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202424 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meetixng held on February 24, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 24, 2024

ICICI Lombard: Related News

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

