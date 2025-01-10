ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 OF ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

To the Members of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Revenue accounts of fire, marine and miscellaneous insurance (collectively known as the ‘Revenue accounts), the Profit and Loss account and the Receipts and Payments account for the year then ended, the schedules annexed there to, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required in accordance with the Insurance Act, 1938 as amended, (the "Insurance Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Act, 1999 (the "IRDAI Act") the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 (the "IRDAI Financial Statements Regulations"), the circulars/orders/ directions issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ("IRDAI") and the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule, 2021, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which are not inconsistent with the accounting principles as prescribed in the IRDAI Financial Statements Regulations: a. in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; b. in the case of Revenue accounts, of the operating profit in the Fire, Marine and Miscellaneous business for year ended on that date; c. in the case of Profit and Loss account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and d. in the case of Receipts and Payments account, of the receipts and payments for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our Audit addressed this Key Matter 1. Information Technology Systems and Controls (IT Controls) related to financial reporting: Our key audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: The Company is highly dependent on its complex IT architecture comprising hardware, software, multiple applications, automated interfaces and controls in systems for recording, storing and reporting financial transactions. We involved our IT specialists to perform procedures which included, but were not limited to the following: A number of independent and inter-dependent IT systems are used by the Company for processing and recording the large volume of transactions on daily basis as part of its operations, which impacts key financial accounting and reporting items such as premium income, claims, commission expenses and investments amongst others. Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT related control environment, IT applications and databases. There exists a risk that, gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. Furthermore, we conducted a risk assessment and identified IT applications, databases that are relevant for the Companys financial reporting. The controls implemented by the Company in its IT environment determine the integrity, accuracy, completeness, and the validity of the data that is processed by the applications and is ultimately used for financial reporting. Where were identified, tested compensating mitigating risk of potential misstatements caused by fraud or errors. For the IT systems relevant to reporting of financial information, we have tested design and operative effectiveness of key IT general controls over the key IT systems that are critical to financial reporting. Our audit approach relies on automated controls and therefore, procedures are designed to test controls over IT systems, segregation of duties, interface and system application controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems. This included evaluation of entitys controls to ensure segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned / modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner and access of all users being re-certified during the period of audit. Further, controls related to program change were evaluated to verify whether the changes were approved, tested in an environment that was segregated from production and moved to production by appropriate users. Due to, complexity and pervasive impact of the IT systems and related control environment on the Companys financial statements, we have identified testing of such IT systems and related control environment as a key audit matter for the current year audit These controls contribute to deficiencies controls and/or performed additional substantive audit procedures as required to mitigate any risk of material misstatement with respect to related financial statement line item. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of critical and key automated controls within various business processes around the software systems. This included testing the integrity of system interfaces, report logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit of premium income, commission expense, claims and investments, for evaluating completeness and accuracy. Reviewed the Information System Audit Reports and Key audit findings of Internal Audit to assess the impact of observations and managements response if any on financial reporting. Obtained written representations from management on whether IT general controls and automated IT controls are designed and were operating effectively during the year. 2. Investments (Refer Schedule 8 and 8A of the financial statements and refer schedule 16 note 4.8 on accounting policy) Our audit procedures on Investments included the following: The Companys investment portfolio consists of Policyholders investments and Shareholders investments. Total investment portfolio represents 77% of the assets as at March 31, 2024 which are valued in accordance with accounting policy framed as per the extant regulatory guidelines. Understood Companys process and controls to ensure proper investments valuation and impairment process. The valuation of all investments is as per the investment policy framed by the Company as per the requirements contained in with IRDAI (Investment) Regulations, 2016, and the IRDA Preparation of Financial Statement Regulations. The valuation methodology specified in these aforesaid regulations is applied by the Company for each class of investment which includes various measurement techniques such as amortised cost, fair value etc as further described in note 4.8 to the accompanying financial statements. Tested the design, implementation, management oversight and operating effectiveness of key controls over the valuation process of investments including impairment. The Company has a policy framework for Valuation and impairment of Investments. The Company performs an impairment review of its investments at each balance sheet date and recognizes impairment charge when the investments meet the trigger/s for impairment provision as per the criteria set out in the investment policy of the Company. Such assessment of impairment involves significant management judgment. Obtained independent external confirmations for investments as at balance sheet date from the Custodians and Depository Participants appointed by the Company to confirm the units of securities for the purpose of valuation re-computation. The valuation of these investments was considered significance one of the matters of material in the financial statements due to the materiality of the total value of investments to the financial statements and thereby identified as a key audit matter for current year audit. On a test check basis, recomputed valuation of different class of investments to assess appropriateness of the valuation methodologies with reference to IRDAI Investment Regulations along with Companys own investment policy. Examined movement and appropriateness of accounting in Fair Value Change account for specific investments. Reviewed the Companys impairment policy and assessed the adequacy of its impairment charge on investments outstanding at the year end. Examined the rating downgrades by credit rating agencies and assessed the adequacy of impairments to various investments. Evaluated appropriateness and reasonableness of methodology, assumptions and judgements used by management with reference to the Companys investment valuation and impairment assessment as per policy. Obtained written representations from management on compliance of valuation of investments with the regulations and adequacy of impairment recorded for the year.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We confirm that we have nothing material to report, add or draw attention to in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, underwriting results, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which are not inconsistent with the accounting principles as prescribed IRDA Financial Statements Regulations, the IRDA Act and the circulars/orders/directions issued by the IRDAI in this regard. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements the management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, that could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

1. The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of Incurred But Not Reported (the "IBNR"), Incurred But Not Enough Reported (the "IBNER") and Premium Deficiency Reserve (the "PDR") is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary (the "Appointed Actuary"). The actuarial valuation of these liabilities, that are estimated using statistical methods as at March 31, 2024 has been duly certified by the Appointed Actuary and in his opinion, the assumptions considered by him for such valuation are in accordance with the guidelines and norms issued by the IRDAI and the Institute of Actuaries of India in concurrence with the IRDAI. We have relied upon the Appointed Actuarys certificate in this regard for forming our opinion on the valuation of liabilities for outstanding claims reserves and the PDR contained in the financial statements of the Company.

2. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 were audited by PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP (FRN: 003990SS/200018), one of the current joint auditors of the Company, jointly with

Chaturvedi & Co (FRN: 302137E), who have jointly expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated April 18, 2023, whose reports have been furnished to and relied upon by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP for the purpose of their audit of the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified with respect to these matters.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the IRDAI Financial Statements Regulations, we have issued a separate certificate dated 17 April 2024 certifying the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations.

2. As required by the paragraph 2 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations read with Section 143(3) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) Proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (j) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) As the Companys financial accounting system is centralized, no returns for the purposes of our audit are prepared at the branches and other offices of the Company;

d) The Balance sheet, the Revenue accounts, the Profit and Loss account and the Receipts and Payments account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) The aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which are not inconsistent with the accounting principles prescribed in the IRDA Financial Statements Regulations, the Insurance Act, the IRDA Act and circulars/orders/ directions issued by the IRDAI in this regard;

f) Investments have been valued in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act, the IRDA Financial

Statements Regulations and/or orders/directions issued by IRDAI in this regard;

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2 (j) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note no. 5.1.1 and 5.2.22 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any outstanding long term derivative contracts Refer Note no. 5.2.23 to the financial statements and "Other Matter" para above;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note no. 5.2.24 to the financial statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as detailed in note 5.2.19 no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as detailed in note 5.2.19 no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 5.2.26 to the financial statements

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. As stated in Note 5.2.30 to the financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks on the software applications, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used software applications for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software applications. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Instance of accounting software for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility In case of one of the policy and claim administration applications, discontinued w.e.f. 31 October 2023, used for maintaining policy and claim records related to the insurance business demerged from Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Limited and forming part of the Companys business, we are unable to test whether the audit trail feature was enabled or tampered with. Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software The audit trail feature was not enabled up to March 15, 2024, at the database level for accounting software used for maintenance of commission and reinsurance records by the Company to log any direct database level changes.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report, in terms of the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that managerial remuneration payable to the Companys Directors is governed by the provisions of Section 34A of the Insurance Act, 1938 and is approved by IRDAI. Accordingly, the managerial remuneration limits specified under Section 197 of the Act do not apply.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: Firm Registration Number: 001076N/N500013 003990S/S200018 Khushroo B. Panthaky Dhiraj Kumar Birla Partner Partner Membership No. 042423 Membership No. 131178 UDIN: 24042423BKCMLV5301 UDIN: 24131178BKFIXY3323 Place: Mumbai Date: 17 April 2024

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Company Limited

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE AFORESAID FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

Referred to in paragraph ‘2 (i) of Section ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act including the provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938 as amended (the "Insurance Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (the "IRDA Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 (the "IRDA Financial Statements Regulations"), circulars/orders/ directions issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (the "IRDAI") in this regard.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements financial A companys internal control with reference to statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note".

Other Matter

The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of Incurred But Not Reported (the "IBNR"), Incurred But Not Enough Reported (the "IBNER") and Premium Deficiency Reserve (the "PDR") is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary (the "Appointed Actuary"). The actuarial valuation of these liabilities, that are estimated using statistical methods as at March 31, 2024 has been duly certified by the Appointed Actuary and in his opinion, the assumptions considered by him for such valuation are in accordance with the guidelines and norms issued by the IRDAI and the Institute of Actuaries of India in concurrence with the IRDAI. The said actuarial valuations of liabilities for outstanding claims reserves and the PDR have been relied upon by us as mentioned in Other Matters paragraph in our Audit Report on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements does not include reporting on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the valuation and accuracy of the aforesaid actuarial liabilities.