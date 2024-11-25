iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd AGM

1,840
(0.17%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

ICICI Lombard CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jun 202424 May 2024
AGM 25/06/2024 We wish to inform you that Twenty-Fourth (24th) AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, June 7, 2024 as the Record date for determining eligibility of Members to receive final dividend for FY2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for FY2024 of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

ICICI Lombard: Related News

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

Read More
Read More

