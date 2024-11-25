|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|5.5
|55
|Interim
|Declaration and payment of interim dividend of~ 5.50/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 55.0% of face value of~ 10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
|Dividend
|17 Apr 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|The Board at the above Meeting also recommended final dividend of t 6/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 60% of face value of t 101 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:55 p.m. (lST) and concluded at 5:55 p.m- (lST).
The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
