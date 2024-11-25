The Board at the above Meeting also recommended final dividend of t 6/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 60% of face value of t 101 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:55 p.m. (lST) and concluded at 5:55 p.m- (lST).