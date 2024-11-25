iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Dividend

1,915
(1.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

ICICI Lombard CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Oct 202428 Oct 202428 Oct 20245.555Interim
Declaration and payment of interim dividend of~ 5.50/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 55.0% of face value of~ 10/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
Dividend17 Apr 20247 Jun 20247 Jun 2024660Final
The Board at the above Meeting also recommended final dividend of t 6/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 60% of face value of t 101 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:55 p.m. (lST) and concluded at 5:55 p.m- (lST).

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

