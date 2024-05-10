To

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Union Bank of India (Rs.the BankRs.), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flows Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date of

i) The Head Office, 20 branches and 1 Treasury Branch audited by us;

ii) 2632 domestic branches audited by statutory branch auditors and

iii) 2 overseas branches audited by local auditors.

The branches audited by us and those audited by other auditors have been selected by the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued to the Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI). Also incorporated in the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows are the returns from 6355 domestic branches (including other accounting units) which have not been subjected to audit. These unaudited branches account for 27.78 % of advances, 42.53 % of deposits, 19.94% of interest income and 36.17% of interest expenses.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI, in the manner so required for bank and are in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India and:

a. the Balance Sheet, read with the notes thereon is a full and fair Balance Sheet containing all the necessary particulars, is properly drawn up so as to exhibit a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31st March, 2024;

b. the Profit and Loss Account, read with the notes thereon shows a true balance of profit for the year ended on that date; and

c. the Cash Flow Statement gives a true and fair view of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements, prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, and provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (Rs.RBI") from time to time and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter How it was dealt with in our report 1 Income Recognition, Asset Classification (IRAC) and provisioning on Loans & Advances and Investments as per the regulatory requirements Loans & Advances and Investments are the largest class of assets forming 86.83% of the total assets as on March 31, 2024. Classification, income recognition and loss provisioning on the same are based on objective parameters as prescribed by the regulations (Reserve Bank of IndiaRs.s prudential norms and other guidelines). The management of the Bank relies heavily on its IT systems (including Core Banking Solution), exercise significant estimates and judgement, manual interventions, and uses services of experts (like independent valuers, Lawyers, legal experts and other professional) to determine asset classification, income recognition and provisioning for losses. Our audit was focused on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances due to the materiality of the balances and associated impairment provisions. Our audit procedures included the assessment of controls over the approval, disbursements and monitoring of loans, and reviewing the logic and assumptions used in the CBS and other related IT systems for compliance of the IRAC and provisioning norms and its operating effectiveness. This included evaluation and understanding of the following: • BankRs.s internal control system in adhering to the Relevant RBI guidelines regarding income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances/ investments; The Bank has system based identification of non-performing assets in accordance with IRAC Norms. Since the identification of Nonperforming Advances and provisioning for Nonperforming Advances requires considerable level of management estimation, application of various regulatory requirements and its significance to the overall audit, we have identified this as a key audit matter. • System controls and manual controls over the timely recognition of non-performing assets (NPA/NPI); • Operational existence and effectiveness of controls over provisioning calculation models from the IT systems; • Overall Controls on the loan approval, disbursement and monitoring process in case of advances and controls over the purchase, sale and hold decisions making system in case of investments • We tested sample of loans/investments (in cases of branches visited by us) to assess whether they had been identified as non performing on a timely manner, income recognized and provisioning made as per IRAC norms. • We have also reviewed the reliability, effectiveness and accuracy of manual interventions, wherever it has come to our notice, on test check basis. • We have relied on the reports/returns and work done by other Statutory Branch Auditors (SBA) in cases of branches not visited by us to get an overall comfort with respect to overall compliance in accordance with SA 600 - Using the Work of Another Auditor. • We have reviewed the work done by other experts like Independent valuers, Lawyers, Legal Experts and other such professionals who have rendered services to the Bank • Further we have also reviewed the BankRs.s system of monitoring potentially weak and sensitive accounts which show a sign of stress. Sr. Key Audit Matter How it was dealt with in our report • On a test check basis, verified the accounts classified by the Bank as Special Mention Accounts (Rs.SMARs.) in RBIRs.s Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (Rs.CRILCRs.) • We have also reviewed the reports and observations of the BankRs.s internal audit/inspection reports and observations of the concurrent auditors and report on audit of automation of IRAC by external expert. • Verification of valuation, classification, provisioning and income recognition of investments by carrying out substantive test including arithmetic accuracy, data accuracy and control over the financial reporting system. We have test checked and assessed the efficacy of the system based identification of NPA. 2 Information Technology (IT) and controls impacting financial reporting Information technology (IT) systems used in financial reporting process The BankRs.s operational and financial reporting processes are dependent on IT systems run through Core Banking Solutions (CBS) and other integrated software with automated processes and controls large volume of transactions. The process and controls are to ensure appropriate user access and management processes in use. The Bank has an in-house Department of Information & technology (DIT) run under the supervision of the top management and with the support of expert consulting agencies, for maintaining IT services. Accordingly, our audit was focused on key IT systems and controls due to the pervasive Impact on the standalone financial statements and the same has been considered as Key Audit Matter in our audit. We conducted an assessment and identified key IT applications, database and operating systems that are relevant to our audit and have identified CBS and Treasury System primarily as relevant for financial reporting. For the key IT systems pertaining to CBS and treasury operations used to prepare accounting and financial information, our areas of audit focus included Access Security (including controls over privileged access), application change controls, database management and network operations. In particular: • We obtained an understanding of the BankRs.s IT control environment and key changes during the audit period that may be relevant to the audit. • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the BankRs.s General IT controls over the key IT systems that are critical to financial reporting including obtaining reports from independent experts. This included evaluation of BankRs.s controls to evaluate segregation of duties and access rights being provisioned / modified based on duly approved requests, access for exit cases being revoked in a timely manner. • We also tested key automated and manual business cycle controls and logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit; including testing of compensating controls or performed alternate procedures to assess whether there were any unaddressed IT risks that would materially impact the standalone financial statements, information other than the standalone Financial Statements and AuditorsRs. Report thereon. Sr. Key Audit Matter How it was dealt with in our report 3 Recognition and measurement of Deferred tax The Bank has recognised a net deferred tax asset of Rs. 3,71,04,947 (in Rs.000) as on March 31, 2024. Besides objective estimation, recognition and measurement of deferred tax asset is based on the judgment and numerous estimates regarding the availability and visibility of profits in the future. The recent decrease in the amount of deferred tax assets presumes availability and forecasting of profits over an extended period of time thus decreasing uncertainty and the inherent risk of inappropriate recognition of the said asset. Our audit procedures included the risk assessment to gain an understanding of the applicable tax laws and relevant regulations applicable to the Bank. Based on our understanding, we performed both tests of related internal key controls and substantive audit procedures with the assistance of tax specialists. We performed the following audit procedures as part of our controls testing including, but not limited to: ? Evaluation of the policies used for recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets in accordance with AS 22 Accounting for Taxes on Income; ? Assessed the method, assumptions and other parameters used with reference to uniformity, management representations, consistency and continuity like budget and midterm projections prepared by the management including earning growth and applicable tax rates and tested the arithmetical accuracy ? Assessed the probability of the availability and visibility of profits against which the bank will be able to use this deferred tax asset in the future. 4 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Claims Assessment of Provisions and Contingent Liability in respect of certain litigations on various claims filed by other parties not acknowledged as debt (Note No. 18 of Schedule 17 and Note No. 14 e of Schedule 18). There is high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning. The BankRs.s assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgement, past experience, and advice from legal and independent experts wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the BankRs.s reported profit and state of affairs presented in Balance Sheet. Contingent Liability is a possible obligation, outcome of which is contingent upon occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events. In the judgement of the management, such claims and litigations including tax demands against the bank would not eventually lead to a liability. However, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the BankRs.s reported financial results which is uncertain/ unascertainable at this stage. Considering the uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters which requires application of judgment in interpretation of law, this has been determined as a key Audit Matter. We have obtained an understanding of Internal Controls relevant to the audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. We broadly reviewed the underlying assumptions and estimates used by the management for provisioning but as the extent of impact is dependent on future developments which are highly uncertain, we primarily relied on those assumptions and estimates, which are subject matter of periodic review by the Bank. We have relied upon the management note and legal opinions obtained by the bank regarding the claims and tax litigations and involved our internal team to review the nature of such litigations and claims, their current status, sustainability, examining recent orders and/or communication received from various tax authorities/ judicial forums and follow up actions thereon and likelihood of claims/litigations materializing into eventual liability upon final resolution, from the available records and developments to date.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and AuditorsRs. Report thereon

4. The BankRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of Other Information. The Other Information comprises the DirectorsRs. Report including annexures in Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our AuditorsRs. Report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this AuditorsRs. Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and Pillar 3 disclosures under the Basel III Disclosure and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

5. The BankRs.s Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI to the extent applicable, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (Rs.RBIRs.) from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the above mentioned Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant

to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the BankRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the BankRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not d etecting a ma terial missta tement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the bankRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning of the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditorsRs. report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse

consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

7. We did not audit the financial statements / information of 2634 branches and offices including 02 foreign branches included in Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank whose financial statements/ information reflects total assets of Rs. 2,56,81,48,175.35 (in thousand) at March 31, 2024 and total revenue of Rs. 28,48,17,374.55 (in thousand) for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. These branches and offices cover 32.83% of advances, 55.99% of deposits, 49.76% of Non - performing assets as on 31st March 2024 and 24.58% of revenue for the year ended 31st March 2024. The financial statements/ information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

8. The audited standalone financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31st March 2023, included in this statement, were audited by six joint auditors of the bank, five of whom were predecessors audit firms, and they had expressed an unmodified opinion on standalone financial statements vide their report dated May 06, 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949;

Subject to the limitations of the audit indicated in paragraphs 5, 6 & 7 above and as required by the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970/1980, and subject also to the limitations of disclosure required therein, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c) The returns received from the offices and branches of the Bank have been found adequate for the purpose of our audit.

10. As required by letter No. DOS.ARG. No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated March 17, 2020 on "Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs) in Public Sector Banks - Reporting obligations for SCAs from FY 2019-20", read with subsequent communication dated May 19, 2020 issued by the RBI, we further report on the matters specified in paragraph 2 of the aforesaid letter as under:

(a) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the applicable accounting standards, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI.

(b) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the bank.

(c) As the bank is not registered under the Companies Act, 2013 the disqualifications from being a director of the bank under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the bank.

(d) There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

(e) Our audit report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the BankRs.s Internal Financial Controls

over financial reporting is given in Annexure A to this report expressing an unmodified opinion on the BankRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements as at 31st March 2024.

11. We further report that:

a) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us;

b) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

c) the reports on the accounts of the branch offices audited by branch auditors of the Bank as per the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; and

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the applicable accounting standards, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORRs.S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 10(e) under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements as required by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") Letter No. DOS.ARG. No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated March 17, 2020 (as amended) (the "RBI communication")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Union Bank of India ("the Bank") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The BankRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAO. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the BankRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

AuditorRs.s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the BankRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls

system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the BanksRs.s internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A BankRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A BankRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the BankRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be

detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over

financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report in so far as it relates to the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting of 2632 branches and offices is based on the corresponding reports of the respective branch auditors of those branches.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

