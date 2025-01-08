iifl-logo-icon 1
NTPC Ltd Shareholding Pattern

308.25
(-3.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

NTPC Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

51.1%

51.1%

51.1%

51.1%

51.1%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

45.21%

45.34%

45.52%

45.84%

45.81%

Non-Institutions

3.67%

3.55%

3.37%

3.04%

3.08%

Total Non-Promoter

48.89%

48.89%

48.89%

48.89%

48.89%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.10%

Non-Promoter- 45.21%

Institutions: 45.21%

Non-Institutions: 3.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

NTPC: Related NEWS

NTPC to set up nuclear energy business via new unit

NTPC to set up nuclear energy business via new unit

8 Jan 2025|08:58 AM

NPUNL was founded to design, construct, and operate nuclear energy projects for power generation and other reasons.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

2 Jan 2025|10:36 AM

The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.

Read More
BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

Read More
NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.

Read More
NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

19 Nov 2024|01:33 PM

On October 24, the company’s Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹2.50 on each share having a face value of ₹10.

Read More
NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

13 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The business intends to repay debt by investing in its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, with the money raised from the IPO.

Read More
BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

12 Nov 2024|10:17 PM

NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.

Read More
NTPC Approves ₹79,738 Crore Investment for Three Mega Power Projects

NTPC Approves ₹79,738 Crore Investment for Three Mega Power Projects

7 Nov 2024|10:33 PM

The EBITDA declined by 8.2% YoY to ₹9,676.4 Crore from ₹10,537 Crore.

Read More
NTPC approves coal power projects worth $9.5 Billion

NTPC approves coal power projects worth $9.5 Billion

6 Nov 2024|09:38 AM

According to Tuesday's comments, NTPC would build 2.4 gigawatt projects in Nabinagar in India's east and Telangana in the south.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR NTPC Ltd

