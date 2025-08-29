iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC Board Approves Transfer of Coal Mining Business Worth ₹7,735 Crore to NML

29 Aug 2025 , 09:44 AM

State-run power producer NTPC Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved a partial modification in the transfer of its coal mining business to its wholly owned arm, NTPC Mining Ltd (NML).

The coal mining vertical contributed ₹7,735.54 crore in revenue during FY25, accounting for 4.05% of NTPC’s consolidated topline of ₹1,90,862.45 crore. As of March 31, 2025, the business had a net worth of ₹3,150.98 crore, or 1.72% of the group’s consolidated net worth of ₹1,82,881.09 crore.

The transfer will take place through an Amended Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to be signed on or before September 30, 2025, with completion targeted within a year, subject to statutory approvals.

The purchase consideration, set at ₹10,503.27 crore as on March 31, 2025, will be paid by NML to NTPC in phases, in line with the progressive transfer of each coal mine or block. The deal, categorised as a related-party transaction, will be executed at book value based on audited financials, and has already been cleared by NTPC’s Audit Committee and Board. The transfer includes six coal blocks and all associated assets and liabilities, which will move to NML on a slump-sale basis as a going concern.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Coal Mining Business
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • NTPC Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BLS International Bags UIDAI Work Order for ₹2055 crore

BLS International Bags UIDAI Work Order for ₹2055 crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|04:51 PM
Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|03:02 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up majority stake in Yutaka Giken

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|02:40 PM
Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield project in Bihar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:54 PM
S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

S J Logistics Bags ₹42 Crore Project Cargo Order from Leading T&D Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.