NTPC may raise ₹18,000 Crore via bonds issue

NTPC Limited plans to consider raising up to ₹18,000 Crore via bonds issue at its ensuing board meeting. The meeting is scheduled for June 21, 2025, the company informed the bourses.

The company plans to raise funds through secured, unsecured, taxable or tax-free, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs). However, the same is subject to shareholder approval.

The company announced its fundraising plans few days after it informed the bourses of its plans to issue non-convertible debentures worth ₹4,000 Crore on June 17 through private placement.

These NCDs shall be issued at a coupon rate of 6.89% per annum for 10 years and one day. These bonds will be maturing on June 18, 2035.

The company stated that it shall utilise the funds for capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans, and other general corporate purposes. The company plans to list these instruments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Additionally, the company said that it has completed the trial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand.

NTPC Limited announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 with a 22.60% increase in its consolidated net profit. It posted a net profit of ₹5,778 Crore in Q4FY25.

