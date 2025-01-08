48th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. NTPC has fixed Wednesday, 7th August, 2024 as record date for Final Dividend 2023-24. Kindly refer the attached letter for further details. Notice of 48th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th August, 2024 and Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Proceedings of 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) In compliance with the provisions Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Voting Results in respects of the Items of businesses transacted at the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th August, 2024 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means along with Report of the Scrutinizer is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)