NTPC plans to raise ₹4,000 Crore via NCD issue

NTPC Limited stated that it is planning to raise up to ₹4,000 Crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The business plans to utilise the proceeds for funding capital expenditure, refinance existing loans, and other general corporate purposes, the company informed the bourses in its filing.

NTPC has planned to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of ₹4,000 Crore on June 17, 2025 via private placement. These NCDs shall have a coupon rate of 6.89% per annum for a period of 10 years and 1 day. The issue shall mature on June 18, 2035, stated the company in its filing.

The issue is yet to receive approval from the shareholders.

NTPC also stated that it has completed the trial operations of a third unit of 660 MW of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand. With this, the company’s total capacity has increased to 81,368 MW.

NTPC’s 3×660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power (STPP) project is located in Chatra district of Jharkhand. This is a coal-based power plant project.

The business informed the bourses and shareholders that it has an installed standalone capacity of 60,266 MW and 81,268 MW, respectively.

At around 10.56 AM, NTPC was trading 0.51% higher at ₹333.65, against the previous close of ₹331.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹334.65 and ₹330.60, respectively.

