NTPC, ISA may ink tripartite pact for solar energy

NTPC and International Solar Alliance (ISA) are planning to sign tripartite agreements with 7 African countries for large-scale solar energy projects.

The two companies are planning to set up a 30 megawatt (MW) floating solar energy project in Mauritius. Additionally, 800 MW capacity solar projects are planned in Guinea. Also, 400 MW in Ethiopia, 100 MW each in Malawi and Zambia and 50 MW each in Mali and Niger.

NTPC will carry out a viability study for solar projects in Mauritius, Malawi, Ethiopia, Guinea, Niger, Mali and Zambia as their project management consultant.

While negotiations with Ethiopia and Guinea are going smoothly, business models may be customized to spread awareness about the schemes and increase the reach of solar projects. NTPC shall also design the bid process for selection of the project developer.

According to ISA, Africa imports a major chunk of solar modules from India for its projects. In addition to this, there is a large footprint of Indian power developers for implementation of renewable energy projects in Africa. China continues to be the top supplier of solar equipment across the world, even though Indian markets have witnessed an increase in export of solar modules.

At around 3.05 PM, NTPC was trading 1.03% lower at ₹349.30, against the previous close of ₹352.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹354.80, and ₹348.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com