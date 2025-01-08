Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for the year 2024-25 may also be inter-alia considered in the same Meeting of the Board of Directors. Declaration of First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Re-appointment of Shri Anil Kumar Jadli as an Additional Director (Director (HR)) of NTPC Limited. Kindly refer attached letter for further details.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Financial results for Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of secured/ unsecured redeemable taxable/tax-free cumulative/noncumulative non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) upto Rs.12000 Crore subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In continuation of our letter dated 25.06.2024 and in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held on Saturday, 29th June, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders, approved the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) up to Rs.12,000 Crore in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 12 (twelve), through private placement in domestic market during the period commencing from the date of passing of special resolution till completion of one year thereof or the date of next Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2025-26, whichever is earlier. The Size, tenure, listing details (BSE and/or NSE), Coupon, Security (if applicable) and other details as applicable will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche/series. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Quarterly Results & Final Dividend Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24. Kindly refer to the attached letter for further details.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024