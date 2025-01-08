iifl-logo-icon 1
NTPC Ltd Board Meeting

321.35
(3.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

NTPC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for the year 2024-25 may also be inter-alia considered in the same Meeting of the Board of Directors. Declaration of First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Re-appointment of Shri Anil Kumar Jadli as an Additional Director (Director (HR)) of NTPC Limited. Kindly refer attached letter for further details.
Board Meeting27 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Financial results for Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of secured/ unsecured redeemable taxable/tax-free cumulative/noncumulative non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) upto Rs.12000 Crore subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In continuation of our letter dated 25.06.2024 and in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held on Saturday, 29th June, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders, approved the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) up to Rs.12,000 Crore in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 12 (twelve), through private placement in domestic market during the period commencing from the date of passing of special resolution till completion of one year thereof or the date of next Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2025-26, whichever is earlier. The Size, tenure, listing details (BSE and/or NSE), Coupon, Security (if applicable) and other details as applicable will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche/series. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Quarterly Results & Final Dividend Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24. Kindly refer to the attached letter for further details.
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
NTPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Monday 29th January 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended December 31 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Second Interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for the year 2023-24 may also be inter-alia considered in the same Meeting of the Board of Directors. Inter alia, The Board of Directors of the Company has deciared second interim dividend of t 2.25 per share (face value oft 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24 in their meeting held on 29 January 2024. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29/01/2024) Second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Financial Results for quarter ending 31.12.2023 and Second Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

NTPC: Related News

NTPC to set up nuclear energy business via new unit

NTPC to set up nuclear energy business via new unit

8 Jan 2025|08:58 AM

NPUNL was founded to design, construct, and operate nuclear energy projects for power generation and other reasons.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

2 Jan 2025|10:36 AM

The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.

Read More
BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

Read More
NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.

Read More
NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

NTPC distributes ₹2,424 Crore as dividend to shareholders

19 Nov 2024|01:33 PM

On October 24, the company’s Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend of ₹2.50 on each share having a face value of ₹10.

Read More
NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

NTPC Green IPO Sets Price Range

13 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The business intends to repay debt by investing in its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, with the money raised from the IPO.

Read More
BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

12 Nov 2024|10:17 PM

NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.

Read More
NTPC Approves ₹79,738 Crore Investment for Three Mega Power Projects

NTPC Approves ₹79,738 Crore Investment for Three Mega Power Projects

7 Nov 2024|10:33 PM

The EBITDA declined by 8.2% YoY to ₹9,676.4 Crore from ₹10,537 Crore.

Read More
NTPC approves coal power projects worth $9.5 Billion

NTPC approves coal power projects worth $9.5 Billion

6 Nov 2024|09:38 AM

According to Tuesday's comments, NTPC would build 2.4 gigawatt projects in Nabinagar in India's east and Telangana in the south.

Read More
