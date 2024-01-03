Table of Content
A Demat account is a type of dematerialised account used to keep electronic assets, such as money, equities, bonds, choices, and mutual funds. It helps maintain track of every transaction a person makes, including buying and selling stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other assets.
Let’s delve into what is BO ID and other details:
BO ID full form is known as the Beneficial Owner Identification ID. It is a unique identifier provided to Demat account holders maintained with the CDSL. For all Demat account-related operations, the BOI ID provided by the Depository Participant (DP) is used to identify the Demat account holder. To prevent unauthorised access to the Demat account, the owner of the Demat account has to keep the BOI ID private and not expose it to anyone else.
As it is for the NSDL depository, the Demat account number starts with “IN” and is followed by a fourteen-digit number code. The BOI ID in share market is a 16-digit alphanumeric code reserved for each Demat account holder, with the first eight digits expressing the DP ID with CSDL and the last 8 indicating the client ID. It tracks who owns what stocks and how they circulate inside the Demat account.
You can simply open a Demat account by entering a bank, financial institution, or brokerage business that is a SEBI-registered DP. Find all SEBI-accredited DPs by visiting the CDSL or NDSL website before selecting a reliable broker. Lastly, do these actions to open the Demat account.
Now that you know what is BO ID, you might want to find your own. If you have an Angel One Demat account and would like to find the BO ID, please follow these steps:
To get your BO ID, you must take the below actions:
A Demat account holder’s BO ID is essential in many ways. Let’s understand each of them individually:
The following are a few advantages of Beneficial Owner Identification (BO ID):
The following are limitations connected with the Beneficial Owner Identification Number:
Thus, you obtain the BO ID (Beneficial Owner Identification Number) from CDSL (Central Depository Security Limited) when registering a Demat account. Like a bank account, it is also the primary controlling number. To transact in securities in an electronic or dematerialised form, you must have this BO ID.
By using a Demat account, traders may keep records of every transaction associated with purchasing and selling bonds, shares, mutual funds, and other assets. These accounts save customers a lot of time by allowing them to trade digitally without dealing with lots of paperwork. The capacity to purchase and sell assets in an uncertain market might result in large gains.
Understanding what BO ID mean and how it functions during the stock market trip is essential. A beginner or novice in the share market should always have learning tools and request professional advice. By downloading our trading app, you can access valuable resources and guidance.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Your Demat account may be uniquely identified by its eight-digit Beneficial Owner Identification Number. Your BO ID may be found by contacting your depository participant (DP) or on your demat account statement.
Eight numbers make up a Beneficial Owner Identification Number. Your unique client ID is represented by the last two digits, while the first six digits are your DP ID.
Central Depository Services (India) Limited is referred to as CDSL. It’s a repository that makes safe electronic keeping and transfer of securities possible. One of India’s two depositories, along with NSDL, is CDSL.
Yes, it’s possible to hold several securities in a single demat account, including government securities, stocks, mutual funds, etc.
All citizens, including children, partner businesses, and ownership firms, can apply for a Demat account.
It is correct that all proprietors of Demat accounts must be Depository Participants (DPs).
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.