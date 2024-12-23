Invest wise with Expert advice
Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹4,605 Crore, up 15% from ₹4,009 Crore in the same time last year.
With these latest orders, BEL’s total order book for the current financial year has reached ₹7,689 Crore.
BEL shares have produced multibagger gains to investors over the last year, climbing by up to 111%. So far this year, investors have received a 57% return.
This agreement aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, marking BEL's entry into space products.
BEL received an order worth ₹850 Crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply an indigenous multi-function radar in X band.
