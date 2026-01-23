Bharat Electronics secures orders worth ₹610 Crore

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced it has secured additional orders worth ₹610 Crore. In its filing with the bourses, the company announced that it has received new orders since its last disclosure on January 8, 2026.

At around 3.08 PM, Bharat Electronics was trading 2.02% lower at ₹408.85, against the previous close of ₹417.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹419, and ₹408.50, respectively.

The contracts span across a wide range of products and services. This includes communication equipment, medical electronics, thermal imagers, jammers, as well as spares and related services.

BEL commented that the latest order inflows highlights its robust positioning across key defence electronics segments. This is aided by continued procurement by the Indian armed forces and government agencies.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a net profit of ₹1,286 Crore. This is a growth of 18% the previous corresponding year. Revenue from operations for the quarter jumped by 26% on a y-o-y basis to ₹5,764 Crore. In the previous comparable period, revenue came in at ₹4,583 Crore.

EBITDA for the period witnessed a 22% y-o-y growth to ₹1,695.60 Crore. However, EBITDA margins narrowed by 90 bps to 29.42%.

