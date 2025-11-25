iifl-logo

BEL Signs JV with Safran to Manufacture HAMMER Precision Guided Weapons in India

25 Nov 2025 , 10:16 AM

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) entered into a joint venture cooperation agreement with France based Safran Electronics and Defence. The agreement aims to produce HAMMER smart precision guided air to ground weapons in India.

The joint venture agreement was finalised on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding that BEL and Safran signed in February during the Aero India event. BEL confirmed the development through an update on its official “X” account.

Both BEL and Safran will hold equal ownership in the joint venture company, according to the Ministry of Defence. The new entity will focus on the local production, supply and long term maintenance of the HAMMER weapon system for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

HAMMER is a combat tested precision guided weapon known for its accuracy and modular design, which allows it to be integrated across different aircraft platforms. The system is already compatible with the Rafale fighter jets and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

The government stated that the level of indigenisation will gradually rise to nearly 60 percent, as key mechanical components and sub assemblies begin to be manufactured within the country. The production transfer will take place in phases, with BEL responsible for final assembly, testing and quality checks.

Following the news, BEL shares are trading at ₹408.35, which is a 1.13% gain as of 10:15 AM on Tuesday. BEL shares have gained 38% in the last year, 6.19% in the last six months, and down 2.63% in the last 5 days.






