iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

28 Jan 2026 , 03:42 PM

Bharat Electronics announced a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that its revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 23.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,122 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged revenue of ₹5,756 Crore.

The company registered a growth of 20.80% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹1,590 Crore for the period. In the same quarter of previous year, net profit was reported at ₹1,316.22 Crore. 

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹2,117 Crore for the quarter. This was higher by 28% against the previous comparable quarter. 

The business also witnessed improvements in its EBITDA margin for the period. Its margin jumped by 100 basis points to 29.70% versus 28.70% in the previous year’s December quarter. The company also iterated that growth in net profit is despite an impact of ₹16.60 Crore due to the new labour laws.

Bharat Electronics reported an order book of ₹73,015 Crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 

The company’s counter closed 9.21% higher at ₹454.25, against the previous close of ₹415.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹457.50, and ₹417.30, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bharat Electronics
  • Bharat Electronics news
  • Bharat Electronics News Today
  • Bharat Electronics Q3 Results
  • Bharat Electronics Q3 Results Today
  • Bharat Electronics Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:42 PM
HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:35 PM
Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:29 PM
Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|03:28 PM
ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jan 2026|02:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.