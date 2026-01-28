BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

Bharat Electronics announced a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that its revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 23.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,122 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged revenue of ₹5,756 Crore.

The company registered a growth of 20.80% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹1,590 Crore for the period. In the same quarter of previous year, net profit was reported at ₹1,316.22 Crore.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹2,117 Crore for the quarter. This was higher by 28% against the previous comparable quarter.

The business also witnessed improvements in its EBITDA margin for the period. Its margin jumped by 100 basis points to 29.70% versus 28.70% in the previous year’s December quarter. The company also iterated that growth in net profit is despite an impact of ₹16.60 Crore due to the new labour laws.

Bharat Electronics reported an order book of ₹73,015 Crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company’s counter closed 9.21% higher at ₹454.25, against the previous close of ₹415.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹457.50, and ₹417.30, respectively.

