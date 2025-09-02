iifl-logo

BEL Secures ₹644 Crore in New Defence and Electronics Orders

2 Sep 2025 , 01:27 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Navratna defence PSU, announced on September 1 that it has secured fresh orders worth ₹644 crore since its last disclosure on July 30, 2025.

The new orders cover a wide range of defence and electronic systems, including data centres, ship fire control systems, tank navigation systems, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, electronic voting machines, upgrades, spares, and services.

For the first quarter, BEL reported revenue of ₹4,417 crore, up 5.2% year-on-year. Operating performance remained strong with EBITDA rising 27.9% to ₹1,240.4 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%, compared with 22.3% a year earlier. The margin growth was aided by better execution and a favourable product mix.

BEL’s order book stood at ₹71,650 crore as of April 1. Since the start of FY26, the company has reported order inflows of ₹7,348 crore, which accounts for 27% of its full-year guidance of ₹27,000 crore (excluding the potential ₹30,000-crore QRSAM order). Looking ahead, BEL has indicated a pipeline of around ₹1 lakh crore in opportunities over the next 18–24 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

